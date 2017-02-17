White House denies report it might call up National Guard for immigration roundup

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign Pause

2:19 Warren: Shocked to find 'truth was out of order' on the Senate floor

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal visiting homes of each of her 1,003 students

1:59 Oroville evacuees given the green light to return home, evacuation warning remains

0:40 Oroville dam break would flood almost 200,000 California residents in 7 hours

1:09 These dams loom large in Northern California's water world

3:41 Sen. Warren sanctioned for 'impugning' Sen. Sessions during attorney general nomination debate

0:51 Trump administration eases Russian sanctions to allow U.S. tech exports

3:36 Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announces Venezuela sanctions