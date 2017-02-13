Trump is urged to reject health law’s ‘Cadillac Tax’ and retain employee tax break

2:52 Rubio asks Rex Tillerson if Putin is a war criminal Pause

3:34 Boxer filibusters a bill rider she calls 'awful'

2:07 Intelligence officials testify on Russian election hacking

1:02 Mike Pompeo sworn in as CIA director

1:43 Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology

0:45 NC treasurer explains ABLE accounts

0:18 Trump calls election rival Evan McMullin 'McMuffin' at rally

2:37 Hillary Clinton spokeswoman: We believe Russians behind WikiLeaks release of DNC emails

2:01 Trump: U.S. and Canada share same values, love of freedom