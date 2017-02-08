California water venture tied to Trump sees prospects rise after years of setbacks

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees Pause

5:02 Idaho Gov. Butch Otter: Christian refugees should get priority

3:15 The world reacts to Trump's refugee ban

1:38 Meet Boise Police's refugee liaison Dustin Robinson

0:59 The FBI director tapes over his laptop webcam

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'

3:22 Trump holds White House meeting with county sheriffs

3:41 Sen. Warren sanctioned for 'impugning' Sen. Sessions during attorney general nomination debate

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban