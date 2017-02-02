Sens. Graham, McCaskill, Durbin, Duckworth get boost for opposing Trump refugee order

Republican senators who have clashed with President Donald Trump over his refugee ban are now getting some backup.
Save the Children Action Network is launching a six-figure radio ad buy, beginning Thursday night, to boost lawmakers from six states who have opposed elements of Trump’s new restrictions on refugees. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is one of four Republicans the group is praising on the airwaves, and on the other side of the aisle, Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., and both Illinois senators, Democrats Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, are beneficiaries as well.
“These refugees, mostly women and children, are being terrorized,” says the 60-second spot that is slated to play in the Greenville, Charleston and Columbia, South Carolina, markets, and obtained first by McClatchy DC. “They’re not terrorists. Sen. Lindsey Graham understands. He’s stood against the refugee ban. He’s helping to protect vulnerable children. Graham is ensuring America remains a shining city on a hill, while keeping our nation safe.”
Graham and other Republicans opposed to the ban have been under fire from some conservative activists at home, who say they voted for Trump in part because of his tough talk on refugee and immigration policy.
In addition to Graham and McCaskill – she is set to be praised on the St. Louis and Kansas City airwaves – the ad buy, which will run for 10 days in 12 media markets, will single out Sens. John McCain, R-Ariz., Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., Susan Collins, R-Maine, Angus King, I-Maine, and Jon Tester, D-Mont. markets as well. Durbin and Duckworth will also be highlighted as the ads play in the Chicago and Springfield, Illinois, markets.
