Rubio warns Russia may take hacking to next level by framing politicians on crimes

2:07 Intelligence officials testify on Russian election hacking Pause

1:24 NATO Secretary General’s statement on the outcome of Brexit

2:32 A developing stance on the Afghan war

1:37 Obama ​revises plan for ​major troop ​reduction ​in Afghanistan

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:43 First look at the National Museum of African American History and Culture

9:40 Scott: You can vote...to make America great again

3:50 Obama defends Affordable Care Act, describes needed improvements like smartphone upgrades

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis