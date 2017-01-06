Fort Lauderdale attack may revive debate over security screening at airport entrances

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days? Pause

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

1:37 Obama ​revises plan for ​major troop ​reduction ​in Afghanistan

2:32 A developing stance on the Afghan war

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

2:32 Melania Trump's focus as First Lady is to end cyberbullying

1:15 Mike Pence silent on Julian Assange's credibility

3:37 President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football"

9:06 Obama: We're all on the same team