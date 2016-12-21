Trump sticks with familiar message for inauguration: Make America Great Again!

Next month’s official inaugural festivities will kick off with Donald Trump laying a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery Jan. 19 and end with a national prayer service Jan. 21.
In between, of course, Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president at the Capitol and hold a traditional inaugural parade down Pennsylvania Avenue.
On Wednesday, the Presidential Inaugural Committee released some of the long-awaited schedule of official events for the 58th inauguration. Details on entertainers have not been released yet, despite many rumors about who’s in and who’s out.
Perhaps it’s no surprise the inauguration will carry the message of Trump’s campaign, “Make America Great Again!"
“President-elect Trump is committed to unifying our country as we once again celebrate the foundation of our American system and the peaceful transfer of power,” Inauguration Chairman Tom Barrack said. “The 2017 inaugural celebrations will reflect President-elect Trump's eagerness to get to work in order to make our country safer and stronger.”
There will actually be five days of events, including several dinners, a concert and inaugural balls. Trump will attend two balls, as well as the armed forces ball, according to transition spokesman Sean Spicer..
Information about events can be found at the inaugural website, which launched Tuesday, a month before the inauguration.
Anita Kumar: 202-383-6017, @anitakumar01
