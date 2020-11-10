Impact2020: Thank you, and goodbye (for now)

impact2020 logo McClatchy

Dear subscribers,

Thank you for reading McClatchyDC’s Impact2020 newsletter during one of the wildest election cycles ever.

When we started this venture, our goal was to help readers break out of the D.C. bubble by highlighting the best local journalists with the best vantage point on the issues concerning voters across the country. And after 249 newsletter sends, the majority of our most engaged readers live outside the D.C. bubble. More than half of you reside in Kansas City, nearly a quarter of you reside in Wichita and 11% of you are in Sacramento.

Two other fun facts:

More than 20,000 of you read the Impact2020 newsletter at least once a week;

Nearly 60% of you subscribe to your local McClatchy newspaper. (Thank you so much for supporting local journalism!)

I hope you learned as much from reading this daily briefing as I did from writing it. Please continue to read the work from McClatchy’s local journalists and if you don’t already, consider subscribing to your local newspaper to support their work. You can do so here.

Lastly, if you contacted me via email to give feedback and ask questions, know that the conversations we had were invaluable and very much appreciated.

I’d love to hear your feedback on this newsletter via this quick, 3-minute survey.

See you in 2021!

Sincerely,

Meta Viers