Transfer of power - Jan. 13

Welcome to the Transfer of Power newsletter. There are 7 days until Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

Here are some key developments in the U.S. Congress and the White House before Jan. 20, the day the U.S. Constitution says all presidential power must transfer to the president-elect:

In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi , Vice President Mike Pence declined to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump ’s presidential power. The House of Representatives still formally passed a resolution asking him to do so.

The House is voting on an article of impeachment against Trump, with a growing number of Republicans saying they will support impeachment

Top military chiefs described the violence at the U.S. Capitol last week as “sedition” and “insurrection” in a rare memo to troops.

The FBI made its first public remarks since the pro-Trump mob overran Congress and said the arrest of Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio Jr. was an example of efforts to stop the violence before it began.

The 14th Amendment is gaining attention. Here’s how it works.

The House votes

The U.S. House of Representatives is voting Wednesday on one article of impeachment against Trump for “incitement of insurrection” following last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol. More than 200 members of Congress have cosponsored the article of impeachment.

Prior to the vote, at least five House Republicans said they would vote to impeach Trump. Although it’s likely that the majority Democrat chamber will impeach Trump for an unprecedented second time, it’s less likely that the president would be removed from office before Jan. 20.

The Senate is the chamber with the sole power to remove a president from office, and two-thirds of the senators would need to vote to convict Trump in order for that to happen. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rejected calling an emergency session in order for the Senate to reconvene from recess to hold an impeachment trial before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in. The Senate is set to return Jan. 19, the day before Biden’s inauguration.

While McConnell has remained largely silent on his personal feelings about impeaching Trump, private conversations with confidantes leaked to the press that “the outgoing Majority Leader is ready to wash his hands of Trump and that he sees the impeachment process as a ready-made solvent,” writes McClatchy.

The timing of the leak was no coincidence, according to McConnell observers. “I don’t think that story would have appeared in the press unless it was intentional,” said Colin Reed, a Republican strategist and aide to former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown.

Even with a Senate trial before Biden’s inauguration, several Democrats said it is important to press forward, including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who phrased it this way in a tweet: “The answer: Precedent. It must be made clear that no president, now or in the future, can lead an insurrection against the U.S. government.”

Military chiefs weigh in

It’s unusual for top military leaders to comment on anything related to politics, but the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army Gen. Mark Milley, and all of the members of the Joint Staff signed an internal memo Tuesday reminding troops of their sworn duty to protect the constitutional process and transition of power. The top defense chiefs called the siege at the Capitol an act of “sedition” and “insurrection” and affirmed that Biden is the incoming president.

The nation’s top military leaders did not mince words: “We witnessed actions inside the Capitol that were inconsistent with the rule of law. The rights of freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition and insurrection.”

It’s the third time during Trump’s presidency that the group has released memos to troops. Former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel told McClatchy that the Joint Staff coming out so forcefully was unprecedented, noting that during his tenure, memos from all of the Joint Chiefs focused on internal policy changes. They were “nothing remotely similar to what the Chiefs sent out” Tuesday.

Kori Schake, a former Defense Department and National Security Council official, suggested why they may have made that rare move.

“They [the service Chiefs] don’t want the idea to take hold that good order and discipline are insufficient, so they’re reminding everyone of their oath and apolitical commitment. It’s a good thing,” Schake said.

