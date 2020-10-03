Next 48 hours critical for Trump, White House official says during day of conflicting reports

President Donald Trump’s physician assured Americans on Saturday that the president was “doing very well” with treatment for COVID-19, had no fever and was not taking supplemental oxygen.

But Dr. Sean Conley declined to answer several questions about Trump’s health and later said he misspoke about the timeline of events, creating confusion for a country eager for information the day after the president was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland.

To further complicate the administration’s messaging, comments by the White House chief of staff shortly after Conley’s optimistic news conference described a more serious situation.

Trump is “still not on a clear path to a full recovery,” Mark Meadows told reporters. The comment was initially attributed to a source who spoke anonymously, but several media outlets later reported that the speaker was Meadows.

“The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care,” Meadows said.

Trump’s symptoms — a cough, nasal congestion and fatigue — were improving, Conley said during the news conference.

“We’re extremely happy with the progress he has made,” he said.

Conley declined to say whether Trump had received oxygen support at any time during his illness, despite being repeatedly pressed for answers by reporters. He also would not say how high Trump’s fever had been or when he last tested negative for the virus.

Meadows told Fox News that Trump’s blood oxygen level “dropped rapidly” on Friday, which would be a frightening development for a COVID-19 patient. The president’s oxygen saturation level was between 96% and 98% all day Saturday, Conley said in a late night update.

On Friday, Trump was given an experimental antibody cocktail, produced by Regeneron, that has shown promise in reducing the viral load in coronavirus patients and alleviating symptoms. He has also received two doses of remdesivir, an antiviral drug that has shown some benefits in reducing hospital stays for patients with COVID-19, Conley said.

The president “continues to do well,” and doctors are “cautiously optimistic,” Conley said in his Saturday night update.

Conley’s remarks at the morning news conference raised questions about the timeline of Trump’s diagnosis. We’re “72 hours into the diagnosis,” he said, which would mean Trump tested positive Wednesday morning rather than Thursday night as the administration has said.

Conley issued a statement Saturday afternoon clarifying the remarks: “The President was first diagnosed with COVID-19 on the evening of Thursday, October 1st.”

Trump speaks on video from hospital

In a four-minute video shot at Walter Reed and released Saturday evening, Trump said he went to the hospital because he “wasn’t feeling so well.”

“I feel much better now,” said the president, who sat a table and wore a coat but no tie. “We’re working hard to get me all the way back. I have to be back because we still have to make American great again.”

The president went to Walter Reed less than 24 hours after announcing on Twitter that he had tested positive. Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said he was expected to stay “for the next few days.”

Trump, 74, arrived at the hospital via Marine One at about 6:30 p.m. Friday, walked on his own to a waiting SUV and waved to the press pool when his motorcade passed.

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden both tested negative, and Biden returned to the campaign trail in preparation for the Nov. 3 election.

Trump was wearing a face mask when he walked to the helicopter for the flight to Walter Reed. He did not address reporters but flashed a thumbs up at the cameras.

In a video released online, he said, “I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out.”

Positive tests in Trump’s inner circle

It was not immediately clear when or where Trump contracted the disease, which has killed nearly 210,000 people in the United States this year. His positive test was one of several among high-profile Republicans and members of Trump’s inner circle, many tied to a Sept. 26 ceremony in the Rose Garden.

Unmasked attendees sat side by side and mingled indoors at the event, which celebrated the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court seat previously held by Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Also testing positive were Hope Hicks, a close aide to the president; Bill Stepien, who is Trump’s campaign manager; Kellyanne Conway, a former aide to Trump; and U.S. senators Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Mike Lee of Utah. Melania Trump, the first lady, has also tested positive, as have several journalists who cover the White House.

The Rev. John Jenkins, president of Notre Dame, also announced a positive test Friday. He was among those attending the event.

In other news Saturday:

A third senator, Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, tested positive for the virus, his office announced. He was exposed “shortly after” returning to Washington on Sept. 29 to “an individual who has since tested positive,” his office said. Johnson is not experiencing symptoms, and will remain in isolation until being cleared by his doctor, his office said.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie announced on Twitter that he has tested positive. Christie was involved in preparing Trump for Tuesday’s presidential debate and also attended the Rose Garden ceremony on Sept. 26. Christie, who has asthma, said he had checked into a hospital in New Jersey as a precaution.

I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020