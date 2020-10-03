Trump’s team, hobbled by coronavirus in final stretch, scrambles to salvage campaign

President Donald Trump’s campaign is running out of money, running out of people and running out of time.

One month from Election Day, Trump’s family, his campaign manager, the head of the Republican National Committee and the president himself were taken off the field by a pandemic that had already wiped away his competitive edge in the race.

Trump had been trailing in the polls of every battleground state. But with millions of Americans starting to vote, and with mere weeks left to close the gap with his Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump’s campaign is now even further hobbled by a limited bench of surrogates, with senior officials out of commission and the top of the ticket hospitalized.

The campaign in a late Saturday afternoon call sought to provide direction and project confidence to staff around the country.

Vice President Mike Pence told aides that there would be a “full deployment” of key allies and supporters and members of the first family at in-person and virtual events.

“It’s all about us keeping our heads down and staying in the fight, and expressing that boundless confidence in this president, in our agenda and carrying that message to the American people,” Pence said on the call.

Pence said he had spoken to Trump, who is “doing very well” and “in great spirits.”

“The president also wanted me to call on each and every one of you to continue to join the fight to defeat the virus. Part of that of course is being careful, and doing your part, in your personal life and in all of your work from the Trump victory team,” he said while encouraging measures such as hand washing. “But in the midst of all of that, we’ve got a campaign to run. And I promise you, this president as soon as his doctors say so, he’s going be back out there.”

As the president was preparing to leave for Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday, hours after testing positive for COVID-19, the GOP sent out thin talking points to top allies about his condition. But the document focused primarily on the economy, the first presidential debate in Ohio earlier in the week and the Supreme Court nomination.

The campaign did not hold a call until Saturday afternoon for lower-level aides, many anxious for guidance, to inform them of a game plan. Campaign manager Bill Stepien sent multiple all-staff emails on Friday, and meetings at the campaign headquarters in Arlington, Va., were canceled.

The GOP did not initially book top campaign staff to appear on television news shows, because nobody knew what the plan was, according to a source familiar with the matter, who said the campaign did not want staff speaking out during the first 48 hours while the situation with the president was fluid and the White House conducted contact tracing.

“This is totally uncharted territory – there is no playbook for what to do when your candidate catches the virus and is hospitalized a month before the election,” said Alex Conant, a Republican political consultant and former communications director for Sen. Marco Rubio’s 2016 presidential campaign. “The campaign is uniquely dependent on the president to carry its message. His absence leaves a big vacuum.”

Aides who were not in self-quarantine after exposure to individuals who tested positive or on the campaign’s bus tour were in the office.

After Stepien told staff in an email that he also had tested positive for the coronavirus, he directed aides to his deputy Justin Clark, who is currently managing the day-to-day activities of the operation.

“We need to keep pressing pedal to the metal, really in all phases,” he said during the Saturday call with campaign workers. “Expect you to see even more surrogate travel, communications activity from our campaign, to make sure we miss as little a beat as possible while the president, our best asset, gets ready for the final stretch run.”

ATTACK ADS ARE ON

The presidential health crisis has been made worse for the campaign by the perception of incompetence at the White House in abiding by pandemic restrictions, as evidence mounts that events surrounding Trump’s nomination to the Supreme Court – in which few wore masks indoors or outside – may have served as a superspreader event.

Nearly a dozen members of the president’s inner circle, including Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., have since tested positive for the coronavirus.

A campaign designed to concentrate power at the very top, with the president and a small cadre of aides, including Stepien, making key decisions, was effectively incapacitated over 48 hours of crisis, with few decisions made beyond relying almost exclusively on Pence for upcoming senior-level, in-person events.

And with the decision to ground Trump’s family members —whom he considers his top and most loyal surrogates — from campaign travel until after the next debate over their contact with the president and other individuals who tested positive, the campaign effectively disarmed itself during a critical period before the Nov. 3 election.

The absence of Trump’s closest advisers, including Hope Hicks, a senior official who helps manage Trump’s schedule and White House messaging and who tested positive this week, was notable as his political operation plotted a new course.

Campaign officials turned to the most basic tools at their disposal: their ground game. The focus on Saturday was to encourage door-knocking by volunteers and promote bus tours by mid-level surrogates.

“This race is going to be super close,” Stepien acknowledged on the call. “We know how close some of those state races were in 2016. They’ll be just as many races that close in 2020. I’d wager that there will be additional races that are as close as we saw in 2016.”

A Saturday afternoon campaign statement said that in-person events featuring the vice president and members of the first family such as the president’s sons would resume at the end of the week. “The campaign will host virtual events until the vice presidential debate on October 7, when the in-person events will commence,” the statement said.

While the Biden campaign said it would take down negative advertising given the president’s diagnosis, the Trump campaign has no plans to reciprocate, noting that some negative Biden ads remained live online as of Saturday morning.

“On the day President Trump tested positive for Covid and entered the hospital, Joe Biden used a speech in Michigan to attack the President repeatedly on Social Security, the economy, and job creation,” Tim Murtaugh, director of communications for the Trump campaign, told McClatchy. “Now Biden wants credit for being magnanimous?”

Television advertising will only go so far, however, given the limited value it has had to this point in boosting Trump in battleground states.

Biden raised more than $365 million in September. The Trump campaign has not released its monthly combined total with the Republican Party yet, but the joint operation trailed Democrats by some $154 million in August.

Republican strategists doubt that Trump’s aides have been sitting on especially valuable opposition research on Biden to release at the last minute.

“If they had good oppo, they would have deployed it a long time ago. People are already voting in several states,” Conant said. “TV ads, which you need money for, are less effective than they’ve ever been before.”

Trump’s last fundraiser on Thursday at his Bedminster, N.J., golf club, hours before he tested positive for coronavirus has come under scrutiny. Hicks was known to have tested positive at the time but Trump traveled from the White House to the event and back anyway.

PRAYERS FOR TRUMP

The campaign did organize an interfaith Zoom prayer meeting for coalition members on Friday, participants on the call said. Evangelist Alveda King and pastor and White House adviser Paula White were among those who spoke.

Harmeet Dhillon, the RNC’s California committeewoman, said she sang a Sikh hymn in Punjabi during the call, which she said was not political in nature. “It was to pray for the president, and others exposed to this virus and for healing,” she said.

Trump had been planning to visit Wisconsin, Arizona and California this week. But those events were canceled on Friday. The Trump campaign said that Pence would visit Arizona on Thursday.

Aides to Pence say that he remains committed to debating the Democratic vice presidential nominee, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, on Wednesday, and remains hunkered down at his residence in Washington preparing for the event. He and his wife tested negative for the coronavirus on Saturday morning.

But the two additional presidential debates scheduled for this month – seen by campaign aides as critical opportunities to reclaim ground – have also been called into question, contingent on the course of Trump’s infection.

“The challenge for the campaign is that they have to drive up Biden’s negatives,” Conant said, “and that’s going to be virtually impossible in this environment given what’s happened.”

Trump’s doctor on Saturday morning said the president was “doing very well.” But afterward, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters that Trump is “still not on a clear path to a full recovery” and the next 48 hours would be “critical.” The comments were initially attributed to a source who spoke anonymously, but several media outlets later reported that the speaker was Meadows.

In the meantime, Stepien told staff: “Stay in the fight.”

“Have confidence in the plan that’s been developed. Stay focused on your mission.”