Cut cable stops voter registration in Virginia on last day to register

An outage Tuesday is preventing Virginia residents from registering to vote on the last day to do so.

“Due to a network outage the Citizen Portal is temporarily unavailable,” the Virginia Department of Elections website says. “We are working with our network providers to restore service as quickly as possible.”

The agency tweeted that a “fiber cut” near the Commonwealth Enterprise Solutions Center is causing the outage.

This morning we were alerted by VITA that a fiber cut near the Commonwealth Enterprise Solutions Center was impacting data circuits and VPN connectivity for multiple agencies. This has affected the citizen portal along w/ registrar’s offices. — VA Dept of Elections (@vaELECT) October 13, 2020

“Technicians are on site and working to repair; updates will be provided as work progresses,” the agency tweeted.

It’s unclear when the portal is expected to be restored.

“Please check back later for your online voter registration or absentee needs,” the sites says.

Oct. 13 is the last day Virginia residents can register to vote ahead of the Nov. 3 election. The site offers options to print paper applications for voter registration and vote by mail requests.

This isn’t the first time an outage has affected voter registration in Virginia.

In 2016, the portal crashed on the last day to register due to a computer glitch, and a judge extended the deadline following a lawsuit, CBS News reports.

“Election officials in Virginia have again failed the public,” Kristen Clarke — president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, which filed the suit in 2016 — said in a statement Tuesday. “The state’s online voter registration portal has crashed on the eve of the registration deadline, leaving thousands of eligible people in the dark.”

Clarke called Tuesday’s outage “particularly astounding” given the same thing happened at “virtually the same time in 2016.”

“We sued the state and secured an extension of the registration deadline allowing tens of thousands of voters the ability to register and vote. It is astonishing that Virginia has not learned from failures of the not-so-distant past,” the statement says.

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax called for an extension to the voter registration deadline.

“We will work with the Administration to resolve this issue and ensure all voters have access to #Vote,” Fairfax tweeted Tuesday.

The outage is also affecting in-person early voting across the state.

The county of Albemarle tweeted that voters aren’t able to be checked in and “will only be able to vote a provisional ballot.”

️Voters️



The statewide voter registration system is currently DOWN. This means that any voter coming to vote early in-person can not be checked in on the poll books & will only be able to vote a provisional ballot.



— County of Albemarle (@AlbemarleCounty) October 13, 2020

Virginia Beach reported the same.

— Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) October 13, 2020

Provisional ballots are offered to voters when there are questions about their eligibility.

“In nearly all of the states, after being cast, the provisional ballot is kept separate from other ballots until after the election,” the National Conference of State Legislatures says. “A determination is then made as to whether the voter was eligible to vote, and therefore whether the ballot is to be counted.”

Virginia has traditionally been a swing state but generally isn’t considered a battleground in this election — with polling showing Democratic nominee Joe Biden comfortably ahead of President Donald Trump in the state, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports. The state has voted Democratic in presidential elections since it last opted for a Republican in 2004.

Other Virginia agencies were also experiencing outages Tuesday, including the Department of Motor Vehicles and the Employment Commission.

DMV appointments affected by this outage will be rescheduled.



— VirginiaDMV (@VirginiaDMV) October 13, 2020

Due to an outage with Virginia's technology provider, the Virginia Employment Commission's website and associated systems are currently down. Therefore we are unable to perform many agency functions at this time. We apologize for any inconvenience. — Virginia Employment Commission (@vaemploy) October 13, 2020