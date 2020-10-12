‘Drop your ballot in the dropbox like it’s hot.’ DNC uses Snoop Dogg hit in voting ad

A Democratic National Committee advertisement gives Snoop Dogg’s iconic “Drop It Like It’s Hot” a new meaning.

The ad, “Drop It In the Box,” was posted on the DNC’s YouTube channel Friday and features the rapper’s 2004 hit to encourage Americans to vote using ballot drop box locations. It shows several voters depositing their ballots while the song plays in the background.

“The most important thing for you to do to affect change? Vote,” one person in the ad says.

“Just drop it in the box,” another says.

The advertisement ends by pointing voters to IWillVote.com, a site paid for by the DNC that helps voters find out where they can drop off their ballots.

The ad comes from director Chris Robinson and is set to air on social media, Hulu and YouTube in several battleground states, according to a statement from the DNC obtained by The Hill.

“Thanks to @SnoopDogg for helping us remind voters they can drop their ballots in their local dropboxes and be an #OctoberVoter,” the DNC tweeted Monday.

Snoop Dogg also tweeted about the ad Monday.

“Listen up. It’s time to vote! Go to IWillVote.com to find out how you can drop your ballot in the dropbox like it’s hot, and make your voice heard,” he wrote. “I’m voting for the first time come join me.”

He called the 2020 election the most important “of our lifetimes.”

“We need every single American to get out there and vote,” he said in the DNC statement, according to Deadline. It’s time for y’all to drop those ballots like they’re hot — in your local dropbox. Vote early and let ‘em know our voices will be heard.”

More than 7.4 million across 27 states have already cast their ballots, McClatchy News previously reported. Registered Democrats have cast 1.6 million while registered Republicans have cast 714,085, data from the U.S. Elections Project show.

The ad comes as a record number of Americans are expected to vote absentee this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and as some states have expanded access to early voting and vote by mail.

But mail-in voting has been a contentious topic ahead of the election — with President Donald Trump and other Republican lawmakers repeatedly saying without evidence that it’s a recipe for fraud — and amid concerns about the U.S. Postal Service handling the deluge of ballots sent through the mail.