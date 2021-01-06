Politics & Government
Live updates from DC: Capitol engulfed in violence as Trump supporters mob building
On a day Congress prepared to certify the Electoral College vote, Trump supporters have stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Here’s the latest. Check back for updates.
Trump tells rioters to ‘go home’
In a video statement from the White House posted to Twitter, President Donald Trump reiterated false claims that a “landslide” election was stolen and said he understood people’s anger.
”You have to go home now,” Trump said. “We have to have peace.”
Twitter immediately flagged the post for containing misinformation about the election, preventing it from being shared “due to a risk of violence.”
Vice President Mike Pence also called for an end to the violence on Twitter around 3:30 p.m.
“Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he wrote.
Biden calls on ‘extremists’ to end siege of Capitol
A somber President-Elect Joe Biden said the attacks by a “small number of extremists” represent “chaos” and that it “borders on sedition.”
”An assault on the rule of law like few times we’ve ever seen it,” Biden said. “An assault on the most sacred of American undertakings, the doing of the people’s business.”
“The words of a president can inspire,” Biden said. “At their worst they can incite.”
He called on Trump to go on national television and “demand an end to this siege.”
“The world’s watching,” Biden said, saying he was “shocked and saddened” that the U.S. “has come to such a dark moment.”
“America’s so much better than what we’ve seen today,” he said.
Trump calls in National Guard
The National Guard has been called into the Capitol at President Donald Trump’s direction, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement on Twitter just after 3:30 p.m.
“We reiterate President Trump’s call against violence and to remain peaceful,” she wrote.
Virginia also deployed its National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., The New York Times reported on Twitter. Other journalists reported Maryland also has dispatched National Guard units.
The Secret Service and Federal Protective Service are moving to the U.S. Capitol to reinforce Capitol Police there, CBS News reported.
Person reportedly shot in Capitol
A person was reportedly shot inside the Capitol around 3 p.m., media outlets report.
Footage aired on MSNBC show paramedics wheeling the person out on a stretcher while performing CPR.
House and Senate evacuated as rioters converge
The House floor and Senate were evacuated Wednesday afternoon.
Lawmakers were told to retrieve gas masks from under their seats.
“Be prepared to get under your chairs if necessary,” a police officer told the chamber around 2:30 p.m., McClatchy News reporter Alex Daugherty tweeted.
Rioters entered the Senate chamber just before 3 p.m., according to HuffPost reporter Igor Bobic.
“Trump won that election,” one person reportedly yelled from the dais.
Law enforcement on the House floor are in a standoff with a mob outside, images shared on social media show. Several officers were seen with their guns drawn.
Romney calls chaos an “insurrection,” blames Trump
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, reportedly called the chaos engulfing the U.S. Capitol an “insurrection” and laid the blame on President Donald Trump.
“This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection,” Romney told a reporter as senators evacuated their chamber, The New York Times reported.
“This is what you’ve gotten, guys,” Romney shouted at senators supporting Trump’s bid to decertify election results in states he lost, journalist Vicky Ward of the New York Times reported on Twitter.
Trump calls for peace
President Donald Trump urged his supporters to “please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement” in a tweet just after 2:30 p.m.
“They are truly on the side of our Country,” he wrote. “Stay peaceful!”
At 3:13 p.m., he told supporters to “remain peaceful.”
“No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue,” Trump wrote.
Earlier in the day, Trump addressed supporters in a speech near the Capitol.
D.C. mayor institutes 6 p.m. curfew
Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered a citywide curfew in Washington, D.C. starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The curfew will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday, she said.
“During the hours of the curfew, no person other than persons designated by the mayor, shall walk, bike, run, loiter, stand or motor by car or other mode of transportation upon any street, alley, park or other public space within the district,” the order states.
Rioters breach Capitol Building
Trump supporters have torn down security barriers and are throwing items at Capitol Police, according to social media reports.
At least four layers of security fencing were ripped down in an attempt to occupy the Capitol, Elijah Schafer, a reporter at The Blaze, tweeted.
People standing in a tower outside the Capitol directed those below to keep going with chants of “Move forward and we can beat them,” Andrew Egger, a reporter with The Dispatch, wrote on Twitter.
Staffers evacuated on Capitol Hill
Staffers were evacuated from the Madison and Cannon buildings on Capitol Hill just after 1 p.m., according to multiple reports.
Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia tweeted at 1:45 p.m. she had to evacuate her office “because of a pipe bomb reported outside.”
“Supporters of the President are trying to force their way into the Capitol and I can hear what sounds like multiple gunshots,” she wrote.
Vice President Mike Pence was pulled from the floor of the U.S. Senate just after 2 p.m.
McConnell speaks out
Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnel condemned efforts to overturn the presidential election on Wednesday, saying it would be a “death spiral.”
“The votes, the court and the state have all spoken,” he said. “If we overrule them, it would ruin our republic forever.”
