Rioters encouraged by President Trump smash through police lines to occupy U.S. Capitol

Hundreds of rioters encouraged by President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, crashing through police lines to lay siege to the building and force a halt to the constitutional process of certifying the Electoral College count after the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Americans watched in horror as the mob scaled walls and smashed windows at the Capitol, which has been closed to visitors throughout the coronavirus pandemic. The intrusion came as both houses of Congress were debating an objection raised by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, to the counting of Arizona’s Electoral College votes.

As the violence raged on Capitol Hill, the White House announced that Trump had directed the National Guard to help law enforcement quell the unrest.

The president, who hours earlier had encouraged his supporters to march on the Capitol, issued a video statement in which he doubled down on his false claims that the election was stolen from him while calling on the rioters to leave.

“You have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order,” he said. “We don’t want anybody hurt – it’s a very tough period of time.”

Twitter immediately slapped a warning label on the video and prevented users from interacting with the post: “This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, Retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence.”

President-elect Joe Biden, who was elected president two months ago, had called on Trump to appear on national television and address his supporters.

“At this hour, our democracy is under unprecedented assault unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times,” Biden said, moments before Trump’s video was posted. “This is not dissent, it’s disorder, it’s chaos. It borders on sedition. And it must end now.”

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman confirmed that the D.C. National Guard had been partially mobilized “to provide support to federal law enforcement in the District,” and that Pentagon and Justice Department leadership were working in coordination with congressional leadership to address the crisis.

FBI, ATF and other agents from other federal law enforcement organizations gathered around the Capitol as night approached. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced they were sending 200 state troopers each, as well as members of their state National Guards, to assist the Capitol Police.

Photos and videos posted to social media showed people in the Capitol Rotunda, passing through Statuary Hall, at the entrance of the Senate chamber and at the doors of the House chamber, where an armed standoff with Capitol police took place.

Both chambers were evacuated around 2:45 pm, and all lawmakers and reporters who were in the two areas were told to use masks to protect themselves from tear gas.

The mob succeeded in reaching the Senate floor, with one rioter sitting in the chair of the president of the chamber, where Pence had been sitting moments before.

On the House side, police drew their weapons as banging was heard on the door. Someone outside the House chamber broke a pane of glass.

About three minutes in, a loud bang was heard by a reporter who was sheltering in place on the third floor of the Capitol, where guests of the president sit during the State of the Union address. It’s not clear what the bang was, though it was not someone shooting from inside the chamber.

Lawmakers, reporters and staff were then escorted down the stairs on the west side of the House chamber to the basement of the Capitol.

A group of Democratic lawmakers noted that Republican elected officials were the fastest to leave the chamber when ordered to do so by Capitol Police.

“Did you notice it was the Republicans who left the fastest?” said Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa.

“They can’t stop us,” said Florida Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who evacuated the Capitol alongside Florida Rep. Darren Soto.

Members of Congress on the third floor were taken to a room in Longworth House office building.

Reporters were led to the cafeteria in the basement of Longworth.

Pence, who was in the Senate chamber to preside over the official Electoral College tally before being evacuated, issued a scathing statement, characterizing the riot as an “attack on our Capitol.”

“The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building,” Pence wrote on Twitter. “Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The whereabouts of other senior government leaders — including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris — were not immediately known.

At 3:30 pm, law enforcement said that the rioters had been cleared from the Senate side of the building. But others were seen breaking into the building by shattering windows at other locations.

The Senate and House convened at 1 p.m. for a joint session to count and certify the electoral votes in the House chamber. The Constitution requires that procedure to take place today.

Officers had told the chamber to “be prepared to get under your chairs if necessary.”

U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria, a Democrat from Virginia, tweeted that there had been reports of a pipe bomb outside. The claim has not been confirmed, but other members have reported explosive sounds on social media.

Law enforcement was mobilized ahead of the planned protests, but Capitol Hill law enforcement were unable to keep the mob of people out of the building.

At least one woman sustained a gunshot wound to the chest, CNN reported, and at least one law enforcement officer was also wounded.

Trump has refused to acknowledge his loss to Biden since the Nov. 3 election, and encouraged the Jan. 6 protest over several days.

The night before the riot, Trump wrote on Twitter that Washington would be “inundated with people who don’t want to see an election victory stolen by emboldened Radical Left Democrats.”

“Our Country has had enough, they won’t take it anymore!” he wrote. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

In a speech to the crowd outside the White House on Wednesday morning, he encouraged the crowd to march toward the Capitol and told them that he would be with them.

But as the protests grew violent, and as the Capitol was breached, Trump kept relatively quiet, publishing two tweets.

“I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue,” he wrote. “Thank you!”