Officer killed, suspect dead after ramming car into barricade at US Capitol, cops say

The U.S. Capitol is on alert and two are dead after someone rammed a vehicle into a barricade at an access point, according to U.S. Capitol Police.

The suspect and a Capitol police officer are dead after being taken to a hospital, police said. A second police officer was also injured and rushed to a hospital.

Police said they shot the suspect, who stepped out of the vehicle with a knife, Bloomberg reported.

Authorities said the suspect was not someone previously known to either Capitol Police or the D.C. Police Department.

The D.C. National Guard has been called in to help provide security at the Capitol, sources report, with assistance from the FBI.

The lockdown on the complex was lifted around 3 p.m., about two hours after the attack, but the Capitol remains on alert.

CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/4TXIdulJc6 — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021 Capitol staff just got this text message



I’m in the Capitol and will keep everyone posted here. pic.twitter.com/ydQGyCJcof — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 2, 2021 A helicopter just landed on the east front of the Capitol. I’ve never seen anything like this before. ever. pic.twitter.com/LxV0mywRSe — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 2, 2021 Large police presence and two stretchers being brought out pic.twitter.com/EmidoLP0PT — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 2, 2021

On Jan. 6, a mob in support of then-president Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers worked to certify results of the 2020 election, following weeks of baseless claims from Trump that the election was fraudulent.

Five died during the attack, and Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives on charges of inciting an insurrection. He was later acquitted by the Senate.

Additional perimeter fencing put up around the Capitol after the riot was removed in late March, but an inner perimeter fence still remains in place.

Spring recess is in session for Congress, so no lawmakers were inside the building, NBC reported.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated