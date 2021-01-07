Recognize someone in photos from the DC riot? The FBI wants to hear from you

The Federal Bureau of Investigation wants the public’s help in identifying individuals who wreaked havoc and prompted a lockdown at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

A mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the nation’s Capitol building as lawmakers met to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win, sparking violence that left four dead, several injured and dozens arrested, McClatchy News reported.

The FBI is now accepting tips, photos, videos and other digital media showing the chaos and destruction that unfolded on Jan. 6. Witnesses are asked to submit tips online, or call the FBI tip line at ‪1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324) to provide any information that may be helpful to the investigation, according to the agency’s website.

“Our goal is to preserve the public’s constitutional right to protest by protecting everyone from violence and other criminal activity,” the FBI said.

The FBI is seeking to identify individuals instigating violence in Washington, D.C. We are accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on January 6. If you have information, visit https://t.co/buMd8vYXzH. — FBI (@FBI) January 7, 2021

Photos and video shared online showed rioters smashing windows and scaling walls as they breached the Capitol to temporarily halt the process of affirming the presidential election results. After President Trump told supporters to march on Capitol Hill, rioters pushed past police and stormed the Capitol Rotunda before making their way through Statuary Hall, according to McClatchy News.

They eventually reached the Senate and House Chambers, taking pictures and ransacking offices along the way, photos show.

Capitol police escorted some lawmakers to safety while others hunkered down in their offices until the threat was over.

Trump was slow to denounce the violence, but eventually called on his supporters to “go home in peace.”

The House and Senate reconvened just after 8 p.m. Wednesday, certifying Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election several hours later.

FBI Director Christopher Wray denounced Wednesday’s violence, calling it a “blatant and appalling disregard for our institutions of government.”

“We do not tolerate violent agitators and extremists who use the guise of First Amendment-protected activity to incite violence and wreak havoc,” Wray said in a statement. “Such behavior betrays the values of our democracy. Make no mistake: With our partners, we will hold accountable those who participated in yesterday’s siege of the Capitol.”