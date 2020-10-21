National

Man arrested for letter threatening to kill Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, officials say

A Maryland man was arrested and charged after federal officials said he left a letter on the doorstep of a Frederick home threatening the lives of former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris.

The complaint was filed Wednesday and charged James Dale Reed, 42, for threats against a major candidate for president and vice president, according to the Justice Department.

According to the affidavit, a letter was left at the doorstep on Oct. 4 at around 4:30 a.m. The Ring door camera captured footage of the person who dropped off the letter. The resident of the home didn’t know the person in the video but had Biden/Harris signs in the yard, according to the affidavit.

“This is a warning to anyone reading this letter if you are a Biden/Harris supporter you will be targeted,” the letter reads. “We have a list of homes and addresses by your election signs. We are the ones with those scary guns, We are the ones your children have nightmares about ...”

The letter threatens that when “we capture” Biden, he’ll be “severely” beaten “to the point of death.”

Reed was identified through an anonymous tip and he denied leaving the letter to investigators on Oct. 13, according to the affidavit. Reed admitted to writing the letter two days later and was arrested.

“This will happen,” Reed told investigators, referring to people making threats due to the “political climate.”

