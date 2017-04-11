Spicer compares Assad to Hitler, tries to clarify and fails

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's use of chemical weapons is worse than Hitler's warfare. Hitler killed millions in gas chambers during World War II. Spicer got the opportunity to clarify, and continued to say Hitler “was not using the gas on his own people in the same way that Assad is doing.”
Spicer tells veteran reporter to stop shaking her head

In a press briefing on Tuesday, press secretary Sean Spicer told veteran reporter April Ryan to "Please stop shaking your head again." His words provoked angry reactions on Twitter and made headlines on cable news shows. But to many women, the comments were not all that surprising.

