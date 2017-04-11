Spicer compares Assad to Hitler, tries to clarify and fails

More Videos
In a press briefing on Tuesday, press secretary Sean Spicer told veteran reporter April Ryan to "Please stop shaking your head again." His words provoked angry reactions on Twitter and made headlines on cable news shows. But to many women, the comments were not all that surprising.
The Trump administration is going to great lengths to distance itself from former associates in the face of an F.B.I. investigation into whether there were connections between the Trump campaign and Russia.