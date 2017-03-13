Lawsuit against Trump’s Toronto partner wins another round

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality Pause

2:15 Trump's Deals: Hype and Reality

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

2:51 Chao: Transportation department has rare opportunity

2:32 Nikki Haley sworn in as UN Ambassador

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign

3:43 Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

3:15 Trump surprised with Trump-inspired gift during health care listening session