Missouri candidate decries ‘floozy attacks’ on ‘legendary patriot’ Roy Moore

More Videos

Virginia's newly-elected openly transgender state representative: Discrimination is a disqualifier 2:56

Virginia's newly-elected openly transgender state representative: Discrimination is a disqualifier

Pause
Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress 0:48

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress

The Republican senators who might oppose the tax bill 1:58

The Republican senators who might oppose the tax bill

California congressman skips moment of silence to talk gun control 1:07

California congressman skips moment of silence to talk gun control

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

House Speaker Paul Ryan touts savings in GOP tax plan 1:03

House Speaker Paul Ryan touts savings in GOP tax plan

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

  • ‘Moral Combat: Where Fake News Dies,’ official trailer released by Courtland Sykes, Senate candidate for Missouri

    Courtland Sykes — who recently moved to Missouri as he attempts to unseat Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat — released a 40-minute “mini-documentary” Tuesday in which he rails against the Washington Post, which reported sex assault allegations against Moore by several women. Sykes gave his “unequivocal support” to Moore, who is a Senate candidate in Alabama.

Courtland Sykes — who recently moved to Missouri as he attempts to unseat Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat — released a 40-minute “mini-documentary” Tuesday in which he rails against the Washington Post, which reported sex assault allegations against Moore by several women. Sykes gave his “unequivocal support” to Moore, who is a Senate candidate in Alabama. Courtland Sykes
Courtland Sykes — who recently moved to Missouri as he attempts to unseat Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat — released a 40-minute “mini-documentary” Tuesday in which he rails against the Washington Post, which reported sex assault allegations against Moore by several women. Sykes gave his “unequivocal support” to Moore, who is a Senate candidate in Alabama. Courtland Sykes

Elections

Missouri candidate decries ‘floozy attacks’ on ‘legendary patriot’ Roy Moore

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

November 29, 2017 04:19 PM

In a dramatic video, a U.S. Senate candidate from Missouri called Roy Moore a “legendary patriot who stands up and fights no matter what,” and he implied the reporting of sexual assault allegations against Moore could lead to the destruction of America.

Courtland Sykes — who recently moved to Missouri as he attempts to unseat Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat — released a 40-minute “mini-documentary” Tuesday in which he rails against the Washington Post, which reported sex assault allegations against Moore by several women. Sykes gave his “unequivocal support” to Moore, who is a U.S. Senate candidate in Alabama.

Moore’s accusers said they were pursued or sexually assaulted when they were teens and Moore was in his 30s. Leigh Corfman said she was 14 when a then-32-year-old Moore touched her over her clothing and guided her hand to touch him over his underwear, according to the Post.

Since the initial story, more women have come forward to accuse Moore. His pursuit of teenagers was an open secret in the Alabama community where Moore worked as a prosecutor, according to sources who spoke to the Post.

But Sykes, who linked immigration with violence in his campaign announcement video, vehemently defended Moore while maligning the Post.

“If the Washington Post has its way with Roy Moore in Alabama, then liberals win any election by liberal media lying, and fake news media returns to control politics in America with propaganda, with fake news like the floozy attacks, until conservative America ends or until America itself is finished,” Sykes said in the video. “And we’re not going to let that happen.”

A call to Sykes’ phone went straight to voicemail, which was full. A subsequent call revealed the number was no longer in service.

In the mini-documentary, Sykes also lauds Donald Trump.

“The fake media hate Roy Moore just as much as they hate President Trump,” he said.

More Videos

Virginia's newly-elected openly transgender state representative: Discrimination is a disqualifier 2:56

Virginia's newly-elected openly transgender state representative: Discrimination is a disqualifier

Pause
Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress 0:48

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress

The Republican senators who might oppose the tax bill 1:58

The Republican senators who might oppose the tax bill

California congressman skips moment of silence to talk gun control 1:07

California congressman skips moment of silence to talk gun control

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

House Speaker Paul Ryan touts savings in GOP tax plan 1:03

House Speaker Paul Ryan touts savings in GOP tax plan

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

  • Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’

    President Donald Trump addressed Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore’s sexual assault allegations on Nov. 21, while walking out of the White House residence. “[Moore] totally denies it. He says it didn’t happen. And, you know, you have to listen to him also,” Trump said.

Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’

President Donald Trump addressed Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore’s sexual assault allegations on Nov. 21, while walking out of the White House residence. “[Moore] totally denies it. He says it didn’t happen. And, you know, you have to listen to him also,” Trump said.

Associated Press

He goes on to question the credibility of the allegations against Moore, calling them “floozy attacks” and an “invention” by the “Washington Post and its liberal helpers.”

In an interview with Sean Hannity, Moore said he “dated a lot of young ladies” but never without permission from their mothers.

At a campaign rally Monday, Moore denied knowing any of his accusers.

In response, Corfman wrote: “When you personally denounced me last night and called me slanderous names, I decided that I am done being silent. What you did to me when I was 14-years old should be revolting to every person of good morals. But now you are attacking my honesty and integrity. Where does your immorality end?”

Though Sykes made his stance apparent in the Moore scandal, his foray into Missouri politics is somewhat of a mystery, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, because of his unwillingness to reveal personal or professional information about himself.

He’s among several Republicans vying for the party nomination, including Attorney General Josh Hawley.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Virginia's newly-elected openly transgender state representative: Discrimination is a disqualifier 2:56

Virginia's newly-elected openly transgender state representative: Discrimination is a disqualifier

Pause
Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened 0:16

Where the Egypt mosque attack happened

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress 0:48

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress

The Republican senators who might oppose the tax bill 1:58

The Republican senators who might oppose the tax bill

California congressman skips moment of silence to talk gun control 1:07

California congressman skips moment of silence to talk gun control

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

House Speaker Paul Ryan touts savings in GOP tax plan 1:03

House Speaker Paul Ryan touts savings in GOP tax plan

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

  • Virginia's newly-elected openly transgender state representative: Discrimination is a disqualifier

    Virginia Democrat Danica Roem, the US’s first openly transgender state representative, gave a thank-you speech following the announcement of her win on Tuesday, November 7. She beat Bob Marshall, who had served in Virginia’s House of Delegates since 1992. Marshall introduced a “bathroom bill” earlier in the year, requiring people to use only the restroom that matched their biological sex. The bill was not passed. This video shows Roem’s victory speech at the election night watch party. “To every person who’s ever been singled out, who’s ever been stigmatized, who’s ever been the misfit… This one’s for you,” Roem said to a crowd of cheering supporters.

Virginia's newly-elected openly transgender state representative: Discrimination is a disqualifier

View More Video