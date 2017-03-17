Obstacles are ahead, but Gorsuch seems set to clear Supreme Court confirmation bar

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care Pause

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

2:30 Rep. Mick Mulvaney to Epipen CEO: 'You get what you deserve'

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

1:50 Trump administration announces new travel ban

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips