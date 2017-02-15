Ted Cruz wants to gut Elizabeth Warren’s brainchild

0:46 Dozens rally at Tacoma's Northwest Detention Center after Seattle arrest Pause

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

2:49 Five questions with Mitch McConnell

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'

1:37 Trump wants to speed up NAFTA renegotiation

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

1:52 Sanders: Mulvaney failing to pay nanny tax 'a serious issue'

4:04 Mulvaney: OMB director's responsibility to tell the truth

1:54 Trump on Flynn resignation, building West Bank settlements