The U.S. Senate rejected four partisan measures designed to keep guns out of the hands of terrorists.​ ​Despite the predetermined outcome, all 100 senators voted – an indication of the importance attached to the issue.​ ​"We learned in the months after Sandy Hook that the NRA has a vice-like grip on this place, even when 90% of the American public wants change," said​ ​Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.