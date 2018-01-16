Four GOP lawmakers call on Gov. Greitens to resign amid blackmail allegations

At least four Republican lawmakers are calling for Gov. Eric Greitens to resign after allegations that he blackmailed a woman in an effort to keep her quiet about an extramarital affair.
Rep. Kathie Conway, a St. Charles Republican and former criminal investigator, encouraged the governor to step down in a piece published Tuesday morning by The Missouri Times.
“As a former criminal investigator for a prosecuting attorney, I have an idea of what could unfold in the coming weeks. There would be a long process that will be humiliating to everyone involved,” Conway said. “There would be no privacy that can be realistically offered when the governor of a state is under investigation. All the while, our state will continue to be embarrassed on the national stage.”
Greitens has admitted to the affair but has vehemently denied the allegations that in 2015 he took a nude photograph of a woman — while she was blindfolded and her hands were bound — and threatened to release it if she spoke about the affair.
He now faces a criminal investigation in St. Louis.
The controversy resulting from the allegations, which were first reported by KMOV-TV in St. Louis after the woman’s ex-husband came forward, could torpedo the career of a man who many national Republicans saw as potentially bound for the White House one day.
Democratic lawmakers called for the governor to resign within hours of the initial report. Conway is one of the first Republicans to do the same.
“If Missouri Republicans want to say we honestly support family values, we must be prepared to take a stand and not allow these acts to be supported by our party. It is easy to say we stand for family values. It is much harder today when we actually have to possibly put thought actions behind those words,” she said in her piece.
The governor’s office did not immediately respond to the suggestion from a Republican lawmaker that the governor should step down.
Shortly after Conway’s piece was published, another St. Louis area Republican, Rep. Marsha Haefner, also called for the governor to step down.
“When a man cheats on his wife, it’s a family matter,” Haefner said in a statement. “When the governor of Missouri cheats ... it becomes a state matter” when it includes “allegations of victimizing his mistress, blackmail (and) bribes.”
Haefner also referred to reports that the governor’s state counsel, Lucinda Luetkemeyer, had called the attorney representing the ex-husband before it aired.
“I find no pleasure in saying this, but I believe Governor Greitens is no longer fit to hold Missouri’s highest office,” she said.
State law forbids Greitens from using taxpayer dollars to defend himself against the blackmail claims, which allegedly took place two years before he became governor.
Luetkemeyer told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that at the time of the phone call she did not know whether the story pertained to the governor’s personal life or his official duties.
Jim Bennett, the governor’s private attorney, said last week that no taxpayer dollars were being used to pay for the governor’s defense. He added Monday that A New Missouri, a nonprofit set up to promote Greitens’ agenda, also is not footing the bill.
“This is a personal matter and Eric Greitens is personally responsible for his expenses,” Bennett said in an email.
Following Conway and Haefner in calling for Greitens’ resignation were Rep. Steve Cookson, a Poplar Bluff Republican, and Rep. Nate Walker, a Kirksville Republican.
Cookson, in a statement, called on the governor to step down “so that the work on the many issues he has expressed concern for can resume without these distractions.”
Walker, who noted that he was an early supporter of Greitens, said in a statement that it “has become clear after the very courageous statements by Reps. Conway and Haefner, this scandal will make it impossible to lead the state going forward. Last night’s news of state employees being involved in attempting to control the scandal is further proof that that this will not be going away anytime soon.”
Rep. Phil Christofanelli, a St. Charles Republican, said on Twitter that calls for the governor to resign “are premature and unfair.”
“Until there is hard evidence of a crime, our focus should be on doing the people’s work,” Christofanelli said.
Sen. Gary Romine, a Farmington Republican, said last week that if an investigation does not exonerate the governor then he should resign or face impeachment.
Impeachment would require a two-thirds vote by the Missouri House, a chamber where Democrats hold fewer than one-third of the seats.
House Republicans briefly pursued impeachment against Greitens’ predecessor, Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon, in 2014 after Nixon signed an executive order enabling same-sex couples to file joint tax returns. The impeachment effort against Nixon was abandoned before it ever came to the floor for a vote.
Rep. Kevin Corlew, a Kansas City Republican who initially declined to comment on the allegations against Greitens last week, said Tuesday that the “actions attributed to Gov. Greitens in news reports are deeply troubling.”
He stopped short of calling for his resignation while the investigation by the St. Louis circuit attorney is in its early stages.
“I urge the governor to address the matter honestly with Missourians,” Corlew said. “The proper authorities should conduct a thorough investigation to determine the facts. If the allegations are true, the governor should be held accountable.”
Rep. Jean Evans, a first-term Republican from St. Louis County, said she is hesitant to speak on any aspect of the unfolding scandal out of concern it could impair her ability to act as an impartial member of the legislature should an investigation or impeachment become necessary.
“I don’t disagree with their sentiment,” Evans said of the calls for resignation, “but I have to make sure about my constitutional responsibilities before I make any determination one way or another.”
Evans went on to call for the governor to “come forward and be completely transparent” about the allegations he faces.
“We need a full accounting on every aspect that’s been called into question at this point,” she said. “The sooner the governor does this, the sooner we can put all this behind us.”
