Obama's secret struggle to punish Russia for Putin's election assault

4:00 McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' Pause

2:07 Karen Handel wins Georgia House race, thanks Trump

0:38 Trump: 'It's a total disgrace' what happened to detained student in North Korea

0:40 Ossoff makes last push with voters before Tuesday's special election

2:29 A tour of the Pacific Northwest's national forests

1:35 Washington comes together for a night of baseball and bipartisanship

2:01 'We will not be intimidated,' Trump says in broadcasted message before congressional baseball game

1:39 Pelosi, in 2009, warned that harsh rhetoric could foster politically-motivated violence

2:14 Representatives Barton and Doyle talk about bipartisan unity after baseball shooting