Trump: Proud to support House healthcare bill

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he's "proud" to support the House Republican health care bill and hopes Congress will pass it very quickly.
AP

White House

Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare

Republicans promised America during the 2016 election that they would repeal and replace Obamacare. Trump, during his joint address to Congress, laid out a series of proposals to do just that, including giving tax credits as incentives and allowing insurance plans to be sold over state lines.

White House

Trump signs executive order on HBCUs

President Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday aimed at bolstering historically black colleges and universities by moving the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities from the Department of Education to the White House. "This is a very important moment and a moment that means a great deal to me," said Trump.

