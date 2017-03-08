Trump: Proud to support House healthcare bill

During his confirmation hearing in January 2017, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, then a U.S. Senator from Alabama, said he had no contact with officials of the Russian government after being asked if "anyone affiliated" with the Trump campaign had made contact.
Republicans promised America during the 2016 election that they would repeal and replace Obamacare. Trump, during his joint address to Congress, laid out a series of proposals to do just that, including giving tax credits as incentives and allowing insurance plans to be sold over state lines.
President Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday aimed at bolstering historically black colleges and universities by moving the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities from the Department of Education to the White House. "This is a very important moment and a moment that means a great deal to me," said Trump.
Budget Director Mick Mulvaney says President Donald Trump's "blueprint" will be submitted to Congress on March 16, and the full budget will be available at the beginning of May. Mulvaney says the blueprint prioritizes rebuilding the military, securing the border, enforcing current laws, increasing school choice and taking care of veterans.
President Donald Trump and his team discussed points within the administration's conservative agenda – from repealing Obamacare to school choice – at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).
President Donald Trump criticized the news media and 'fake news,' talked about cracking down on illegal immigration, blasted Obama care, and touted his plan to put "America first" at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday.
Sean Spicer, White House press secretary, emphasized the Trump administration's stance that Obama's transgender bathroom directive – requiring public school districts to let transgender students use the bathroom that matched their gender identity – is not a federal issue and is something that should be left to the states to decide.