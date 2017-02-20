Politics & Government

February 20, 2017 4:10 PM

Today in Trump tweets, Feb. 20, 2017: Immigration in Sweden and Presidents Day

By ELIZABETH KOH

President Donald Trump revisited his reference to Sweden’s immigration policies on Twitter Monday, blaming the media for “trying to say that large scale immigration in Sweden is working out just beautifully.”

“Give the public a break,” he wrote. “NOT!”

Trump had initially commented on the Scandinavian country’s immigration in a speech Saturday, in conjunction with other European cities and countries where terrorism had occurred.

"We've got to keep our country safe," he said Saturday. "You look at what's happening in Germany. You look at what's happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this? Sweden. They took in large numbers. They're having problems like they never thought possible. You look at what's happening in Brussels. You look at what's happening all over the world. Take a look at Nice. Take a look at Paris."

Sweden has taken in asylum seekers and refugees from Syria, but no terror attacks like those in Germany, Brussels or Paris have taken place there. Trump said on Sunday via Twitter that his statement “was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNewsconcerning immigrants & Sweden” — and Tucker Carlson's Friday show included an interview with a filmmaker who has suggested that Sweden’s increasing crime rates are related to its immigration policy.

Trump also made note of Presidents Day and a meeting with generals at his Florida home Mar-A-Lago:

Trump also announced Monday afternoon that he had selected Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as his new national security adviser, replacing Michael Flynn, who had been ousted after it was revealed he had misled Vice President Mike Pence and discussed sanctions with a Russian ambassador.

In his announcement at Mar-A-Lago, Trump praised McMaster as “a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience,” and announced that retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg would be the National Security Council chief of staff.

Politics & Government

