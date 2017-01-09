Meryl Streep criticizes Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

Actress Meryl Streep took a moment to talk about President-elect Donald Trump as she received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2017 Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California. She called Trump's mocking of a disabled reporter while on the campaign trail the year's performance that most "stunned her." Streep went on to say that when people in power act as bullies, everyone loses.
Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'

Democratic leaders from both the Senate and House met with President Barack Obama on Wednesday to discuss the future of his signature healthcare law. "They're like the dog who caught the bus," said Schumer of his Republican colleagues who are vowing to immediately repeal the Affordable Care Act. "They can repeal, but they have nothing to put in its place and that means so many good things go away."

Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

Devised in 1787, the purpose of the Electoral College was a compromise to set a balance between those who wanted the popular vote to determine the election and those who didn't want public input. The number of Congress members a state has is how many electoral votes that state gets. The 2016 election is the fifth time that the Electoral College has resulted in a split verdict of one candidate winning the popular vote and the other the electoral vote – the latter being the one that decides the presidency.

Donald Trump on Kanye West at Trump Tower: He's a good man

Rapper Kanye West made an appearance in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York on Dec. 13, 2016. He did not talk to reporters before hopping on the elevator, but when he came back into the lobby, President-elect Donald Trump was with him. The musician, who was recently hospitalized, has shown support for Donald Trump at multiple concerts after the election.

