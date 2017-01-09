Politics & Government
Meryl Streep criticizes Donald Trump at the Golden Globes
Actress Meryl Streep took a moment to talk about President-elect Donald Trump as she received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2017 Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California. She called Trump's mocking of a disabled reporter while on the campaign trail the year's performance that most "stunned her." Streep went on to say that when people in power act as bullies, everyone loses.HOLLYWOOD FOREIGN PRESS ASSOCIATION AND DCP RIGHTS, LLC