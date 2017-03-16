Paul Ryan and a Canadian bar learn the hard way: There’s only one way to pour Guinness

2:45 Chernobyl: 30 years later Pause

2:26 How America has changed: 225 years of statistics

0:54 It's your call. Tell us why you're voting.

0:12 Trump on Obama wiretapping claim: We will be submitting certain things

1:50 Trump administration announces new travel ban

1:26 Mulvaney: Trump's budget 'blueprint' will represent 'top-line numbers only'

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

0:32 Pelosi: Democrats must be unified

2:58 Gen. Neller on Marine Corps social media misconduct: 'We have a problem'