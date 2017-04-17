United Airlines kicks couple off flight to their own wedding

1:22 Two dead, others injured in shooting at San Bernardino elementary school Pause

1:00 West Virginia Gov. serves up actual 'bullcrap' at budget meeting

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

2:12 Cruz: The Internet is fine

0:32 Oklahoma congressman says the idea his constituents pay his salary is ‘bullcrap’

4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election

2:22 Anti-muslim bias at its worst, says media scholar

3:10 Muslim feminist challenges stereotypes with literature

1:14 Why grow organic?