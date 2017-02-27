Trump’s conservative counselor: Jim DeMint

3:05 Tillerson: defeating ISIS is a priority, must be 'clear eyed' about Russia Pause

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

5:02 Idaho Gov. Butch Otter: Christian refugees should get priority

1:31 Combat veteran with PTSD finds strength and relief in Valor Games

3:15 The world reacts to Trump's refugee ban

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

0:51 Trump administration eases Russian sanctions to allow U.S. tech exports

1:38 Meet Boise Police's refugee liaison Dustin Robinson

0:35 Realize Bradenton millennial project takes shape in downtown