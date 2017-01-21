Women's March turnout overwhelming

Thousands of protesters fill the Benjamin Franklin Parkway as they participate in a Women's March Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in Philadelphia. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in Washington and around the nation.
Jacqueline Larma
AP
A protester raises her fist and shouts as she participates in a Women's March Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in Philadelphia. Women's marches are being held across the world following the inauguration of President Donald Trump.
Jacqueline Larma
AP
Lily Donahue of Wappingers Falls, N.Y., center, holds a sign along the barricades at the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington.
John Minchillo
AP
Susie Kane, center, of Ewing, N.J., holds up a sign while taking part of a rally in support of the national Women's March on Washington during a gathering at Patriots Theater at the War Memorial, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Trenton, N.J. The march was held in in conjunction with with similar events taking place around the nation following the inauguration of President Donald Trump.
Julio Cortez
AP
Kate Weigel, right, of Brewer, Ma., cheers as participants start marching during a women's march in New York, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in Washington and around the nation.
Mary Altaffer
AP
People march to the New Jersey Statehouse during a rally in support of the national Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Trenton, N.J. The march was held in in conjunction with with similar events taking place around the nation following the inauguration of President Donald Trump.
Julio Cortez
AP
A demonstrator participates in a Women's March Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in Philadelphia. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in Washington and around the nation.
Jacqueline Larma
AP
Actresses Chelsea Handler and Charlize Theron participate in the "Women's March On Main" during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Park City, Utah.
Arthur Mola
Invision/AP
A crowd reacts to comments by U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-NJ, during a rally in support of the national Women's March on Washington during a gathering at Patriots Theater at the War Memorial, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Trenton, N.J. The march was held in in conjunction with with similar events taking place around the nation following the inauguration of President Donald Trump.
Julio Cortez
AP