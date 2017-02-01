Trump administration putting 'Iran on notice'

Trump's national security adviser Michael Flynn describes the recent "provocative" actions by Iran that led the administration to officially put Iran on notice.
Thousands take part in Women's March on London

Thousands of people gathered outside the U.S. Embassy in London on Saturday to protest on President Donald Trump's first full day in office. Among them were demonstrators taking part in the Women's March on London, promoting women's and human rights.

Kerry defends Obama's UN vote

Secretary of State John Kerry defended the Obama administration's decision to allow the U.N. Security Council to declare Israeli settlements illegal. Kerry warned that Israel's future as a democracy is at stake. "If the choice is one state, Israel can either be Jewish or democratic, it cannot be both, and it won't ever really be at peace," Kerry said.

Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

On Tuesday Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe visited Pearl Harbor with President Obama 75 years after Japan's attack on the site. Abe is the fourth Japanese prime minister to visit Pearl Harbor since the surprise attack in 1941, which brought the U.S. into WWII. Although Abe did not apologize he did offer his condolences to those who were lost on Dec. 7, 1941. Both President Obama and Prime Minister Abe emphasized the two countries' alliance through their mutual sentiments that reconciliation is stronger than retribution.

