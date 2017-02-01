Trump administration putting 'Iran on notice'

A Washington, D.C. official says the estimated turnout for the Women's March in the city now stands at a half a million. It is about double the amount of people who showed up to President Donald Trump's inauguration.
Thousands of people gathered outside the U.S. Embassy in London on Saturday to protest on President Donald Trump's first full day in office. Among them were demonstrators taking part in the Women's March on London, promoting women's and human rights.
White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said Friday that there is temptation to compare the cases of Edward Snowden and Chelsea Manning because their crimes are "relatively similar." Earnest pointed to the scale and aftermath of each of their crimes as the biggest differences that President Barack Obama will consider in the process of presidential clemency.
Editor's note: Video has no audio. There are reports of shots being fired at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Florida airport. Passengers were being off loaded from planes and assembled on the tarmac away from the airport building.
Secretary of State John Kerry defended the Obama administration's decision to allow the U.N. Security Council to declare Israeli settlements illegal. Kerry warned that Israel's future as a democracy is at stake. "If the choice is one state, Israel can either be Jewish or democratic, it cannot be both, and it won't ever really be at peace," Kerry said.
On Tuesday Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe visited Pearl Harbor with President Obama 75 years after Japan's attack on the site. Abe is the fourth Japanese prime minister to visit Pearl Harbor since the surprise attack in 1941, which brought the U.S. into WWII. Although Abe did not apologize he did offer his condolences to those who were lost on Dec. 7, 1941. Both President Obama and Prime Minister Abe emphasized the two countries' alliance through their mutual sentiments that reconciliation is stronger than retribution.
Hawaii is America's healthiest state, Californians keep their smoking to a minimum and Kansas saw the largest increase in obesity in the 2016 America's Health Rankings Report from The United Health Foundation.