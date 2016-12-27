Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

On Tuesday Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe visited Pearl Harbor with President Obama 75 years after Japan's attack on the site. Abe is the fourth Japanese prime minister to visit Pearl Harbor since the surprise attack in 1941, which brought the U.S. into WWII. Although Abe did no apologize he did offer his condolences to those who were lost on Dec. 7, 1941. Both President Obama and Prime Minister Abe emphasized the two countries' alliance through their mutual sentiments that reconciliation is stronger than retribution.
Alexa Ard / McClatchy

Hillary Clinton makes surprise appearance at UNICEF Snowflake Ball

Hillary Clinton made a surprise appearance at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York City on Tuesday night to present the Audrey Hepburn humanitarian award to singer Katy Perry. Clinton said Perry's lyrics "remind us when you get knocked down to get back up." Perry was a big supporter of Clinton, who won the popular vote in the presidential election, and even campaigned for her. She broke into tears when Clinton surprised her at the event.

Iraqi forces take village of al-Qasr from IS

Iraqi forces said on Tuesday they had liberated the village of Al-Qasr, as the operation to retake the city of Mosul from Islamic State group fighters continued. Most of the residents fled the village when IS militants took over Mosul, which is only four miles east of the area.

Students describe the scene of Ohio State attack

Ohio State University says a shelter-in-place warning has been lifted and the scene is secure following reports of an active shooter and at least seven people injured. Ohio State tweeted Monday morning that all classes would be canceled for the rest of the day.

Newborn babies bundled in Cleveland Indians gear for World Series

Another championship run, another adorable batch of babies in onesies! The smallest (and cutest) Cleveland Indians fans have been warming up in the bullpen for 9 months, and their call has finally arrived! Cleveland Clinic will bundle all little sluggers born during the World Series in Cleveland Indians onesies to support the Tribe throughout the Fall Classic.

BRADY CAMPAIGN AD: Toddlers Kill

Last year toddlers shot and killed more Americans than terrorists. If we really want to keep America safe let’s pass common sense gun laws. Or start thinking of other options – like getting rid of toddlers. See more at ToddlersKill.org

