Iraqi military releases video of Mosul air strikes

A video released on Tuesday by the Iraqi Ministry of Defense shows alleged Islamic State group positions being attacked by government air strikes. The footage shows plumes of smoke rising above houses believed to be used as hideouts by the extremists. The Ministry of Defense said in a statement attached to the video that the Islamic State group had suffered heavy losses in men and equipment following the attack. The statement did not say when the air strikes took place.
President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare."

President Trump says he is moving on from the congressional health care bill after Speaker Paul Ryan failed to gather enough votes to pass it through the House of Representatives. In a statement after the bill's failure was announced, the president said that Obamacare would prove to be a disaster in 2017 and that Democrats would eventually work with him to draft a replacement.

Meadows swarmed by media, promises Trump win on health care

Freedom Caucus chairman U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., emerged from a health care bill strategy meeting of House conservatives Thursday afternoon to an over-flowing hallway in the Rayburn Office Building of nearly 75 reporters and TV cameras clamoring for an interview. Meadows, who has been leading stiff opposition to a GOP pitch to repeal Obamacare, said he's confident Republicans will move forward to overhaul national health care regulations and policy and that President Trump will "get a victory."

