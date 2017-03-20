The fight for Bears Ears

In late 2016, then-President Obama designated a 1.35 million acre swath of forest and red rock canyons in southeast Utah as the Bears Ears National Monument. According to a White House statement, the monument was established “to protect some of our country’s most important cultural treasures, including abundant rock art, archeological sites, and lands considered sacred by Native American tribes.” It was a victory for local tribes and conservationists, but some Utah residents are wary of what they see as government overreach and are encouraging their state officials call on the Trump administration to rescind the monument status.

News

Trump's 'America First' budget cuts funding for UN and after school programs

Director of the Office of Management and Budget, Mick Mulvaney, outlined the impact of President Donald Trump's budget during Thursday's White House press briefing. "This is the message the president wanted to send to the public, to the press [and] to Capitol Hill. He wants more money for defense, more money for border enforcement, more money for law enforcement generally, more money for the vets, more money for school choice; and then to off-set that money with savings else where," Mulvaney said.

Politics & Government

Trump responds to Hawaii’s travel ban block

A federal judge in Hawaii blocked Trump's new travel ban. At a campaign-style rally in Nashville, Trump told the crowd that the judge's action makes America look "weak." The revised ban temporarily suspends the U.S. refugee program and bars the entry of people from certain Muslim-majority countries.

Editor's Choice Videos