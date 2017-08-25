U.S. imposes first economic sanctions against Venezuela

The U.S. imposed its first economic penalties against Venezuela on Friday, hitting the South American country’s financial sector in an attempt to starve President Nicolás Maduro’s government of cash.

The Trump administration banned trades of Venezuelan debt, prohibiting Maduro’s government and its state-run oil company, Petróleos de Venezuela SA, from selling new bonds to Americans or in U.S. financial institutions. President Donald Trump signed an executive order approving the sanctions Thursday.

“In an effort to preserve itself, the Maduro dictatorship rewards and enriches corrupt officials in the government’s security apparatus by burdening future generations of Venezuelans with massively expensive debts,” Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

“These measures are carefully calibrated to deny the Maduro dictatorship a critical source of financing to maintain its illegitimate rule, protect the United States financial system from complicity in Venezuela’s corruption and in the impoverishment of the Venezuelan people, and allow for humanitarian assistance.”

Barring Venezuelan debt purchases could further cripple Caracas’ ability to borrow money to pay off interest on its growing national debt, as the oil-producing country has been doing in the middle of an unprecedented economic collapse. The U.S. suspects PDVSA, the source of most of the government’s funding, has become a corrupt, money-laundering enterprise.

Major banks were already wary of lending Venezuela money, for fear they’d be cast as financing a regime the White House calls a “tyranny.”

Most existing Venezuelan debt traded in the U.S. was issued by PDVSA. The sanctions don’t prohibit the resale of those bonds, only purchases and trades of new PDVSA debt.

But trades of existing bonds issued by the Venezuelan government itself — which are different from PDVSA bonds — will be barred, a move intended to harm and sow discontent among Maduro’s inner circle. The prohibition applies to two types of Venezuelan government bonds held by high-level government leaders. They will now be forced to turn to other so-called secondary markets in, say, China or Russia, though senior Trump administration officials said they hope Friday’s sanctions will make those countries think twice before purchasing the debt.

There will be a 30-day “wind-down” period in which certain Venezuelan debt trades will be allowed. Exemptions will also be made for financing oil exports and imports and transactions involving PDVSA’s U.S. unit, Citgo, or its subsidiaries.

Citgo will be able to sell debt to sustain its business but will be prohibited from distributing profits to the Venezuelan government. That condition is intended to prevent Venezuela from “looting” Citgo to finance the government, a senior Trump administration official said.

Financing will be permitted for Venezuelan government securities with a maturity of less than 30 days and PDVSA securities with a maturity of less than 90 days, to avoid constraining credit for necessary oil shipments. And financing for humanitarian goods, including agricultural commodities, food and medicine, will also be allowed.

More Videos 1:59 Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence Pause 1:31 Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral 2:30 Rubio talks about Venezuela vote 1:36 Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion? 0:45 Bannon out days after Trump defended him 2:12 McCaskill on debt ceiling debate, Steve Bannon 2:33 Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 0:48 10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with oil tanker 2:45 Young South Koreans find their political voice 2:29 McCain returns to Senate floor and advocates for bipartisanship Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral Vice President Mike Pence told Venezuelans in Doral that he returned from a trip to Latin America convinced the region is united against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral Vice President Mike Pence told Venezuelans in Doral that he returned from a trip to Latin America convinced the region is united against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Al Diaz el Nuevo Herald

Venezuela is due to make some $3.5 billion in bond interest payments in October and November.

Among the vocal advocates for financial sanctions was Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who argued that targeting Venezuela’s ability to borrow would hurt Maduro without alienating regional allies who fear that an outright oil ban — the harshest sanction possible — would devastate the downtrodden Venezuelan people.

“I never had any doubt that President Trump would take the decisive and significant measures he promised, and I’m glad to see him take a course of action in line with what I have been advocating for,” Rubio said in a statement to the Miami Herald. “This measure will go a long way toward preventing the Maduro regime from using Wall Street to finance its repression and tyranny.”

Trump warned Maduro on July 17 that continuing to undermine Venezuelan democracy would result in “strong and swift economic actions.”

Further sanctions to persuade Maduro to change his behavior are still possible, the White House said. The U.S. wields unusually vast power over Venezuela’s economy: The U.S. buys about half of Venezuela’s oil, an industry that accounts for about 95 percent of Venezuela’s export revenue.

“Obviously the United States has huge influence over the Venezuelan economy, but it doesn’t mean we want to use our influence in an irresponsible manner,” a senior administration official said. “Our goal is not to continue to escalate this. Nobody wants that.”

The sanctions come two days after Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Doral — the heart of Miami’s Venezuelan community — to reassure expatriates that the White House remained committed to intensifying pressure against Maduro.

“The U.S. has already issued three rounds of targeted sanctions against Maduro and his inner circle,” Pence said at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Wednesday. “And there’s more to come.”

Vice President Mike Pence tried to give hope Wednesday to Venezuelan expatriates gathered in a Doral church. CARL JUSTE cjuste@miamiherald.com

He emphasized the importance of working with Western Hemisphere allies who took the White House’s side against Maduro but nevertheless denounced Trump’s offhand remark Aug. 11 that a “military option” was not off the table.

Pence began making calls to congressional leaders about the upcoming penalties Thursday. By Friday, he’d spoken to Rubio and Miami Republican Reps. Carlos Curbelo, Mario Diaz-Balart and Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, who were all supportive.

“Preventing Maduro and his cronies access to the U.S. financial systems is vital and barring Citgo from transferring any profits to PDVSA reaffirms America’s commitment to the Venezuelan people in their continued push for freedom and democracy,” Ros-Lehtinen said in a statement.

“Clearly the Trump administration is listening to opposition leaders in Venezuela, the U.S. Congress, and members of the Venezuelan community in South Florida and has taken a firm stand to protect American values and interests in our hemisphere,” Diaz-Balart said.

Discussing new sanctions policy now w @VP. He assures us that this will remain a chief priority for the Administration #Venezuela https://t.co/158IJ9RXwn — Carlos Curbelo (@carloslcurbelo) August 25, 2017

Venezuelan bond prices initially fell Wednesday after the first reports emerged of a potential trade ban, but then appeared to rebound Thursday before the sanctions announcement.

Until now, the White House had only targeted 20 individual Venezuelans — including Maduro himself — with financial sanctions as punishment for undermining their country’s democracy.

Maduro loyalists inaugurated a legislative superbody earlier this month in defiance of Western Hemisphere and European governments, which condemned the new constituent assembly as proof that Venezuela had slid into dictatorship. Since then, the government has stepped up its efforts to consolidate power, overruling the opposition-held parliament, ousting the country’s attorney general and sentencing six opposition mayors to prison.

Economic sanctions had been under consideration for weeks, including Russia-style sanctions against Venezuela’s financial market. In 2014, the Treasury Department prohibited U.S. purchases of new Russian bonds, after Russia invaded Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula.

With the Venezuela sanctions, however, the U.S. went further than it did against Russia, taking the unusual step of prohibiting trades of existing Venezuelan government bonds. Had that restriction also been imposed on PDVSA bonds, it could have hurt U.S. investors who also hold that debt. A chief worry among some in the Trump administration involved in the sanctions debate was shielding the U.S. from any potential impact.

More Videos 1:59 Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence Pause 1:31 Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral 2:30 Rubio talks about Venezuela vote 1:36 Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion? 0:45 Bannon out days after Trump defended him 2:12 McCaskill on debt ceiling debate, Steve Bannon 2:33 Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 0:48 10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with oil tanker 2:45 Young South Koreans find their political voice 2:29 McCain returns to Senate floor and advocates for bipartisanship Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Rubio talks about Venezuela vote Florida Sen. Marco Rubio says "we have lost a democracy" ahead of a vote on July 30 that could dramatically change Venezuela's constitution. Rubio talks about Venezuela vote Florida Sen. Marco Rubio says "we have lost a democracy" ahead of a vote on July 30 that could dramatically change Venezuela's constitution. Alex Daugherty adaugherty@mcclatchydc.com

In May, Goldman Sachs bought $2.8 billion of deeply discounted Venezuelan debt from a broker, unleashing harsh criticism against the bank for what was seen as a way of propping up Maduro’s government amid widespread food and medicine shortages. Goldman will still be able to sell those bonds it already owns — but any similar purchases in the future will be prohibited.

To protect its reputation against backlash, Swiss giant Credit Suisse decided on Aug. 11 to voluntarily ban certain Venezuelan bond trades.

Though the U.S. is concerned about causing additional suffering to the Venezuelan people, some pain appears inevitable, especially if Caracas is forced to default on its debt interest payments.

Despite the prospect of further misery, opposition leaders told Pence on Wednesday that nearly four months of violent street unrest that left more than 130 people dead failed to prevent the installation of the new assembly and showed more international involvement is needed.

“Keep increasing international pressure so that we can restore Venezuela’s democracy and freedoms,” implored Gustavo Marcano, the opposition mayor of the eastern city of Lechería who fled to Miami in exile.

On Thursday, Maduro slammed Pence for meeting in Miami with corrupt “terrorists.”

El Nuevo Herald reporter Nora Gámez Torres contributed to this report. Ordoñez reported from Washington.