It’s official: Bannon is out

Chief political strategist Steve Bannon will be removed from President Donald Trump’s White House.
Trump told two senior aides that he decided to let go Bannon, according to The New York Times. The chief strategist insists that he resigned Aug. 7, but his departure was delayed because of the unrest in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed the news in a written statement.
“White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve's last day,” it read. “We are grateful for his service and wish him the best.”
Bannon’s departure comes after mounting calls for his dismissal from critics across the ideological spectrum — especially after Trump’s lukewarm condemnation of white nationalism and racism following the clashes between white supremacists and anti-racist counter protesters in Charlottesville that left three dead and dozens injured.
Before joining Trump’s campaign last August, Bannon ran the far-right media outlet Breitbart, which he described as a “platform for the alt-right.” He is credited with helping shape the populist, nationalistic rhetoric that secured Trump the presidency.
There has long been tension between members of the White House and Bannon, according to reports. The relationship between Bannon and the new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly quickly “soured,” according to CNN, while national security adviser H.R. McMaster dodged three questions from NBC’s Chuck Todd Sunday on whether he could work with the former chairman of Breitbart news.
“Can you and Steve Bannon still work together?” Todd asked.
“I get to work together with a broad range of talented people,” McMaster said. “It’s a privilege every day to enable the national security team.”
Trump reportedly believes that Bannon was behind leaks in stories on Breitbart that targeted and pushed for the firing of McMaster, according to Axios. Bannon denied leaking any information, while Trump publicly defended McMaster as “our friend.”
Bannon also reportedly cautioned Trump from criticizing members of the alt-right too harshly, as he warned it could turn off a highly-supportive portion of the president’s base, according to The New York Times.
But Trump’s statement following the unrest in Charlottesville — largely criticized for not explicitly condemning white supremacists and instead saying the violence was from “many sides” — only strengthened the bipartisan chorus of critics who wanted Bannon gone.
Trump explicitly condemned white supremacists in remarks two days later on Monday, but then again placed blame on “both sides” in an explosive press conference the following day.
Former communications director Anthony Scaramucci, who offered a colorful attack on Bannon in an explosive article in The New Yorker, said in an interview on ABC Sunday that Trump “has to move away from that sort of Bannon-bart nonsense” and fire the chief strategist.
Rupert Murdoch, a founder of Fox News, urged Trump to get rid of Bannon at a recent White House dinner as well, according to The New York Times.
Joining many other Democrats, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi also demanded that Trump fire Bannon to back up his claims that he does not condone white nationalists.
“If the president is sincere about rejecting white supremacists,” she said in a statement Monday, “he should remove all doubt by firing Steve Bannon and the other alt-right white supremacist sympathizers in the White House.”
Bannon himself, in an interview with The American Prospect earlier this week, seemed to contradict Trump on multiple topics — calling white nationalists a “collection of clowns” and saying that “there's no military solution [to North Korea's nuclear threats], forget it."
Trump, who aired on the side of caution when condemning white nationalists, has taken a tough stance against North Korea, promising to unleash “fire [and] fury” on the country if it attacks the United States.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
