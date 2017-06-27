‘Sorry your son’s real sick but … tough’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:36 The verdict is in on the Senate health bill Pause 1:09 U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing 0:56 Injured Capitol Police officer throw first pitch at Congressional Women's Softball Game 4:00 McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 2:27 Woman demands a white doctor at Canadian clinic 2:07 Karen Handel wins Georgia House race, thanks Trump 1:08 Cruz: Democrats complaint about lack of discussion on health care is "rich with irony” 0:38 Trump: 'It's a total disgrace' what happened to detained student in North Korea 0:40 Ossoff makes last push with voters before Tuesday's special election 2:29 A tour of the Pacific Northwest's national forests Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Does the health care bill in the Senate live up to Republicans' promises? We checked the facts. New York Times

Does the health care bill in the Senate live up to Republicans' promises? We checked the facts. New York Times