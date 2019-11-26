Impact2020 Briefing: Nov. 26, 2019

Welcome to your Impact2020 briefing for Tuesday, November 26. Of note today: South Florida is going to be seeing a lot of Trump in the coming weeks, Buttigieg treads a well-worn campaign path with N.C. church visit and Biden touts new California support.

On the Ground

Homecoming king

Like many holiday gatherings, President Donald Trump’s “homecoming” rally in Sunrise, Fla. “will have its share of friction,” David Smiley writes for the Miami Herald.

Exhibit A: South Florida Democrats and Republicans gathered separately Monday to present dueling narratives of the president’s record on issues important to the state’s Latino community. More here from the Herald’s Samantha J. Gross and Bianca Padró Ocasio.

As Smiley notes, tonight’s rally is just the first of three South Florida Trump events over the next two weeks — “the latest example of the close attention Trump has paid to a battleground state he likely must carry to win reelection.”

The Miami Herald will have lots more from the rally at the BB&T Center tonight, follow along here.

‘A long tradition’

Pete Buttigieg is seeking to improve his standing with black voters with a visit to Goldsboro, N.C.’s Greenleaf Christian Church, led by former state NAACP president and prominent anti-poverty activist Rev. William Barber II, Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan reports for the Raleigh News & Observer.

It’s a traditional — and effective — outreach strategy, theologian J. Kameron Carter told Vaughan, but it’s just a start. “The black church is not the only place to find people,” Carter cautioned.

Backing Biden

Joe Biden’s campaign rolled out its latest tally of local endorsements in California, including eight state legislators, Bryan Anderson reports for The Sacramento Bee.

California Sen. Kamala Harris maintains a massive edge in official support in her home state, although Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have also nabbed some big-name backing — and are vying for the lead in the latest primary polls in the Super Tuesday state.

Go Beyond the Bubble

This week’s episode of McClatchy’s Beyond the Bubble podcast comes to you from Kentucky, where Vice President of News Kristin Roberts and special guest Daniel Desrocher of the Lexington Herald-Leader discuss the fallout from Republican Gov. Matt Bevin’s defeat this month and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s reelection prospects in 2020. Tune in here.

Trail Mix

All in for Trump: South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and former governor and ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley will co-lead the president’s reelection bid in the state, Maayan Schechter reports for The State.

His math adds up: Andrew Yang “has the potential to make a mark in the 2020 Democratic primaries,” The State’s editorial board writes.

Feeling their pain: The Des Moines Register’s Stephen Gruber-Miller examines how Biden shares Iowans’ grief on the campaign trail.

First-in-the-world caucuses: Iowa’s Democratic party is weighing applications for 103 so-called ”satellite” caucus sites in Iowa, as well as 47 elsewhere in the country and six overseas, James Q. Lynch reports for The Cedar Rapids Gazette, part of a bid to make the Feb. 3 caucuses more inclusive.

Us, too: Nevada is making a similar effort, the Reno Gazette Journal’s James DeHaven reports, with plans for workplace caucus sites and “a newly expanded four-day early voting period” earning plaudits from Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez.

‘Healthcare from the neck up’: Jamie Lovegrove of the Charleston Post & Courier reports on Harris’ mental health discussion with radio host Charlamagne Tha God in Goose Creek, S.C.

Let me explain: Deval Patrick sought to answer questions about his late entry into the presidential race at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics’ traditional “Politics and Eggs” breakfast. WMUR’s Adam Sexton has more.

Bird-dogging Biden: The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Julia Terruso caught up with the Elizabeth, N.J. man who confronted Biden on immigration last week — and he says he’s not done interrupting the former V.P.

‘Give until it hurts’: The San Francisco Chronicle’s Joe Garofoli writes that former President Barack Obama gave wealthy supporters in Silicon Valley “a really hard sell” to donate to the Democratic Party in 2020.

Oopsy: Texas Democrats obtained a copy of a 2020 strategy memo drafted by state Republicans, Nicole Cobler reports for the Austin American-Statesman.

Number of The Day

21

The percentage of likely Democratic New Hampshire primary voters who are undecided in the 2020 presidential race, more than the percentage of voters supporting any one candidate in the Democratic field, according to a new Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll.

For Planning Purposes

Nov. 26

Today is the deadline for presidential candidates to get on California’s primary ballot.

Michael Bloomberg is in Phoenix, Ariz., where he’ll file to appear on the state’s presidential primary ballot.

Amy Klobuchar attends a Franklin County Meet & Greet in Hampton, Iowa Tuesday evening.

Buttigieg holds a town halls in Sioux City, Iowa Tuesday evening.

Nov. 27

Cory Booker serves lunch at a homeless shelter, visits an assisted living facility and attends a “community Thanksgiving” in Polk County, Iowa.

Harris launches “Iowa teachers for Harris” and knocks doors in Waukee, Iowa.

Klobuchar campaigns in northeastern Iowa.

Tulsi Gabbard holds a town hall in Rochester, N.H.

Crying Fowl

Trump used the president’s annual turkey pardoning (Bread and Butter were this year’s lucky birds) to go after some of his favorite punching bags: Adam Schiff, Democrats and the media.

