Impact 2020: Nov. 25, 2019

Welcome to your Impact2020 briefing for Monday, November 25. Of note today: Democrats are redoubling their efforts to reach South Carolina’s black voters, Pompeo faces a fraught political decision and a lawsuit hits back at bogus voter fraud claims.

On the Ground

SC’s most sought-after voters

Kamala Harris made her 15th trip to South Carolina over the weekend, and once again, she “zeroed in on outreach to black women,” Maayan Schechter reports for The State.

National Coverage. Local Perspectives. Impact2020 is your destination for curated election coverage, focusing on local topics influencing critical states like Florida, Texas, California and the Carolinas. Offer includes one-year digital subscription for $50; renewed at $124.99 annually unless you tell us to cancel. STAY INFORMED

Schechter writes that “Harris has arguably been the most aggressive in her campaign effort to reach black women voters,” but is still struggling to break through.

Schechter also spoke with Andrew Yang, who acknowledged his campaign needs “to do a much better job ... of reaching the black community here in South Carolina.”

And The Rock Hill Herald’s Cailyn Derickson reports that Marianne Williamson is not dropping out of the Democratic race, even though she hasn’t made the cut for recent primary debates. “I want to stay in so the people can weigh in,” Williamson told voters in Rock Hill, S.C.

A fraught choice for Pompeo

After a bruising week of testimony and revelations in the impeachment inquiry, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “now faces a fraught choice” as he weighs a bid for Senate in Kansas, Bryan Lowry and Michael Wilner report for the Kansas City Star. “Mike Pompeo deciding to run has worldwide implications,” one of Pompeo’s allies told the Star.

Voter fraud claims could come back to bite

The Raleigh News & Observer’s Will Doran examines an interesting legal case playing out in North Carolina that could have implications for 2020.

The central question in the suit, filed in the aftermath of the state’s 2016 governor’s race: “Does the law allow voters to win damages from people who wrongfully accused them of voting illegally?” Doran has much more on the legal back and forth and how it all could resonate in next year’s election.

Trail Mix

Touting tax cuts: David Lightman looks at the impact of Republicans’ 2017 tax law for The Sacramento Bee — and how it’s likely to reverberate in the 2020 election.

Paging Selina Meyer: Joe Biden floated the names of four women as potential vice-presidential picks during a campaign appearance in Winterset, Iowa, Stephen Gruber-Miller reports for the Des Moines Register.

A much-needed boost in IA ...: Biden also received the endorsement of influential former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack and former First Lady Christie Vilsack. Iowa Public Radio’s Clay Masters has the details.

… And NV: Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada announced her support of Biden on Monday, a vote of confidence from “a key lawmaker in the crucial early caucus state,” writes Gary Martin of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Helping historically black colleges: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Ernie Suggs and Eric Stirgus have a run-down of the Democratic presidential contenders’ proposals vis-a-vis HBCU’s.

Unilateral disarmament: The Minneapolis Star Tribune’s Stephen Montemayor reports that Democratic leaders in Minnesota are urging the national party to pledge not to use disinformation being spread in the 2020 race, a push that has worried some activists.

Still hoping: With the current crop of Democratic challengers struggling to gain traction, some Texas Democrats are still hoping Beto O’Rourke or Julian Castro will launch a run against GOP Sen. John Cornyn, The Dallas Morning News’ Gromer Jeffers Jr. reports.

Voting rights challenge: The South Carolina Democratic Party and national Senate and House Democratic congressional committees filed a federal lawsuit Monday seeking to stop the State Election Commission from requiring full Social Security number disclosure on voter registration forms, Schechter and John Monk report for The State.

Update on N.C. map drama: Brian Murphy reports for the Raleigh News & Observer on the latest legal challenge to North Carolina’s congressional district map.

Number of The Day

$1 million +

The amount Cory Booker has raised since last week’s debate, his campaign announced Monday.

For Planning Purposes

Nov. 25

Harris holds a meet-and-greet in Berkeley County, S.C.

Michael Bennet hosts a conversation on education in Concord, N.H.

Bernie Sanders speaks at an SEA/SEIU Local 1984 Town Hall in Concord, N.H.

Elizabeth Warren holds a town hall in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Pete Buttigieg holds a town hall in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Nov. 26

Deadline day for presidential candidates to get on California’s primary ballot.

President Donald Trump holds a “homecoming rally” in Sunrise, Fla.

Amy Klobuchar campaigns across northern Iowa.

Buttigieg holds town halls in western Iowa.

Harris campaigns in Des Moines, Iowa.

Bloomberg crashes the Democratic debate

Fred Armisen, Will Ferrell and a number of other icons of past SNL political skits returned for a “debate” on Saturday night.

DID SOMEONE FORWARD THIS TO YOU?

Sign up here to get our daily rundown of 2020 election news from McClatchy’s 30 newsrooms and other local journalists — straight to your inbox every afternoon.

And for even more 2020 politics, listen to the latest episode of McClatchy’s Beyond the Bubble podcast here.