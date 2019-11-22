Impact2020: Nov. 22, 2019

Welcome to your Impact2020 briefing for Friday, November 22. Of note today: Andrew Yang wants to be taken seriously, Trump talks up a Pompeo 2020 Senate bid and North Carolina has a new fact-checking resource.

On the Ground

“How deep is the Yang Gang?”

That’s the question Andrew Yang’s campaign is asking as he seeks to cross the threshold from niche candidate to serious contender in the Democratic primary. Yang has already exceeded expectations, but as he recently told a group of supporters in Nevada, “I’m getting greedy and I want to win.”

McClatchy political correspondent Dave Catanese tagged along with Yang as he campaigned across Las Vegas, and has much more on how he’s approaching the next phase of the campaign.

Adding fuel to the fire

President Donald Trump sent the speculation over Mike Pompeo’s political future into overdrive Friday morning. In an interview on Fox and Friends, Trump declared that if his Secretary of State thought Republicans might lose the open seat Senate race in Kansas next year, “I think he would do that and he would win in a landslide because they love him in Kansas.”

Michael Wilner and Bryan Lowry have more for the Kansas City Star on how the president’s remarks are reverberating.

Separating fact from fiction

The Raleigh News & Observer is launching a new fact-checking project, just in time for a 2020 election season that may well hit a new low in terms of truth-telling and misinformation. With trusted information ever harder to come by, this promises to be a great resource for those following politics in the battleground state of North Carolina.

Check out the first two fact checks here:

Trail Mix

Mixed bag: Joe Biden got “a mostly warm welcome” at his town hall in Greenwood, S.C., but also had to face down protests over his stance on deportations, Joseph Bustos reports for The State.

Advantage, Castro: Jonathan Tilove of the Austin American-Statesman looks at how Julián Castro “turned his debate absence to his advantage.”

Sticking around: Most of the Democrats in town for Wednesday’s debate stuck around Atlanta for another day to woo black voters, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Greg Bluestein and Tia Mitchell report.

So you’re saying there’s a chance: South Carolina and its pivotal primary might offer Deval Patrick “a glimmer of hope” in his long-shot bid for president, Laura Krantz writes for the Boston Globe.

All eyes on Arizona: Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale rallied supporters during a volunteer training session in Phoenix, Yvonne Wingett Sanchez reports for the Arizona Republic.

Key voting rights fight: New Hampshire Public Radio’s Casey McDermott reports that a federal judge wants the state Supreme Court to review a new law linking voting and vehicle licensing, something critics say will deter college students, a traditional Democratic constituency, from voting in New Hampshire’s February primary.

Checking it twice: Jonathan Lai of the Philadelphia Inquirer writes about “an important change” in Pennsylvania’s voting systems that will help the state to ensure the accuracy of its 2020 election results.

Fair warning: The San Diego Union-Tribune’s Charles T. Clark looks at why San Diego County voters — and voters all across California — can anticipate longer lines and “an uptick in the number of people casting provisional votes,” in the state’s March 3 primary.

Cash on hand: Michigan’s Republican party is boasting of a significant cash advantage over its Democratic counterpart heading into the 2020 election year, reports M.Live’s Malachi Barrett.

Number of The Day

$8.5 million +

The amount Michael Bloomberg is spending on a national television ad buy set to begin on Nov. 25, according to ad tracking firm Advertising Analytics.

