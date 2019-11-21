Impact2020 Briefing: Nov. 21, 2019

Welcome to your Impact2020 briefing for Thursday, November 21. Of note today: California can’t force the president to release his tax returns and a whole range of reactions to Democrats’ fifth debate in Atlanta.

On the Ground

Breaking news out of CA

“President Donald Trump won’t have to release his tax returns to get on California’s 2020 primary ballot, following a unanimous ruling from the state Supreme Court on Thursday that invalidated a new state law,” Bryan Anderson reports for The Sacramento Bee. The court ruled Thursday that the law, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed in July and Republicans promptly challenged, “is in conflict with the (state) constitution’s specification of an inclusive open presidential primary ballot.” Full story here.

Debate or friendly chat?

They came, they spoke, they (mostly) played nice. Following a day of stunning impeachment testimony in Washington, the fifth Democratic presidential debate Wednesday night felt like a far more toned-down affair. It “featured few personal attacks or memorable clashes — especially among the primary’s leading contenders,” McClatchy political correspondents Alex Roarty, Dave Catanese and I report.

The debate in Atlanta did little to clarify a primary race that, as of now, does not appear to have a true frontrunner. But it did give some lower-polling candidates, like Amy Klobuchar, a chance to shine. And it provided airtime to some important, but up until now largely overlooked, policy issues affecting Americans. Read more here.

And watch the video highlights here.

Digesting the debate

The State’s Maayan Schechter talks to influential local Democrats about what South Carolina’s primary voters can take away from the latest debate.

And over at The Sacramento Bee, Anderson digs deeper into some of the night’s key exchanges, including claims that billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer once helped build coal mines and Pete Buttigieg wants to send troops into Mexico. Anderson also has a look at the presidential race in California on his latest episode of California Nation podcast.

Go Beyond the Bubble

This week’s episode of McClatchy’s Beyond the Bubble podcast comes to you from North Carolina, where Roarty, Vice President of News Kristin Roberts and special guest Jim Morrill of the Charlotte Observer discuss why Joe Biden is performing so well in the state and how the growing urban-rural divide has affected politics in the Charlotte area. Tune in here.

Trail Mix

The home-state takes:

The Los Angeles Times’ Janet Hook writes that Kamala Harris and Cory Booker “highlighted a question the party had hoped not to face: How much do Democrats risk if they offer voters an all-white set of top candidates?”

“From ‘best night’ to ex-boyfriends,” Torey van Oot of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports on the largely positive reaction to Klobuchar’s debate performance.

The Indianapolis Star’s Chris Sikich writes that Buttigieg “didn’t appear to have any missteps” at the fifth debate.

Liking the substance: The team at Iowa Starting Line gets Iowans’ reactions to a “more substantive” Democratic debate.

Sleepless in Atlanta: They didn’t leave the debate stage until well after 11 pm EST, but the Democratic candidates were back at it early Thursday morning in Atlanta, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Greg Bluestein and Mark Niesse report -- speaking at a breakfast hosted by Rev. Al Sharpton and texting voters with Stacey Abrams.

Fundraising bump: Booker’s campaign announced Thursday that it raised more than $500,000 In the first nine hours since the debate ended, much of it first-time contributors, Jonathan Salant reports for the New Jersey Advance.

The later, the better: The Des Moines Register’s Katie Akin looks at recent Iowa caucus winners and when they began to surge in the polls.

Counting down: 100 days out from the South Carolina primary, The State’s Schechter and Joseph Bustos take stock of the race.

More map drama in NC: Although the North Carolina primary is just over three months away, a state court ruled Wednesday evening that candidates will need to hold off filing to run in its new congressional districts, Brian Murphy reports for the Charlotte Observer.

Number of The Day

7

The number of Democratic presidential candidates campaigning in New Hampshire over the next four days, per John DiStaso of WMUR New Hampshire.

For Planning Purposes

Nov. 21

Elizabeth Warren gives a speech on civil rights at Clark Atlanta University.

Biden attends a town hall in Greenwood, S.C.

Tulsi Gabbard appears at a town hall in Hudson, N.H.

Nov. 22

Klobuchar holds a town hall in Henniker, N .H.

Harris attends a meet-and-greet in Muscatine, Iowa.

Andrew Yang holds a rally in Rock Hill, S.C.

Biden holds a town hall in Winterset, Iowa.

On Brand

