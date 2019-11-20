Impact2020 Briefing: Nov. 20, 2019

Welcome to your Impact2020 briefing for Wednesday, November 20. Of note today: How “in the loop” is too “in the loop” for the Pompeo for Senate crowd? Plus, labor’s divisions on Medicare for All run deep and Georgia gets its moment in the Democratic spotlight.

On the Ground

In the loop

“Despite damaging testimony and scorching criticism of his leadership of the State Department, national Republicans have not let up in their efforts to recruit Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for the 2020 Kansas Senate race,” Francesca Chambers and Bryan Lowry write for The Kansas City Star.

Chambers and Lowry report that the executive director of the Senate Republicans’ campaign arm earlier this month “told a room full of lawmakers, lobbyists, and GOP donors to call Pompeo and urge him to run.”

One potentially complicating factor: Gordon Sondland, the ambassador to the European Union, “testified on Wednesday that … Pompeo ‘was in the loop’ throughout a monthslong effort by the president to pressure Ukraine to open political investigations into Democrats, directly implicating the secretary in the expanding scandal for the first time.” More from Lowry and McClatchy White House correspondent Michael Wilner here.

Labor’s Medicare-for-All divide

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Julia Terruso and Jonathan Tamari dig into the labor movement’s split over what has become a defining issue in the Democratic presidential primary: Medicare for All.

Terruso and Tamari spoke with Pennsylvania AFL-CIO President Rick Bloomingdale, who “worried that Medicare for All might not live up to campaign promises once it meets the congressional sausage grinder.” But they note those concerns are not universal — more than a dozen labor organizations have endorsed Medicare for All.

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, expressed a larger concern: that “the Democrats are at risk of tearing themselves apart over the debate.”

Georgia gets its moment

Georgia-centric issues are likely to get attention in tonight’s Democratic presidential debate in Atlanta, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Greg Bluestein reports. That includes voting rights, which the “White House hopefuls have hardly talked about ... during their first four Democratic debates.”

Georgia, Bluestein notes, is at the center of “the political battle over ballot access.” And Democrats need people of color to vote if Georgia is to turn into a battleground state, as party officials are predicting.

Trail Mix

Soldiering on: Julián Castro is campaigning in Atlanta, even though he won’t be on the debate state Wednesday night, reports Todd Gillman of the Dallas Morning News.

“A mistake”: Joe Biden weighs in on Las Vegas’ controversial homeless ordinance in an interview with the Las Vegas Sun’s John Sadler.

Tackling opioid addiction: Michael Bennet and Tom Steyer lay out their plans for battling the opioid crisis on WMUR New Hampshire.

Leading in WI: “For the first time, President Donald Trump has surged ahead of four Democratic rivals in potential head to head matchups in Wisconsin,” a new Marquette University Law School poll has found. Bill Glauber has the details for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Battle for the Jewish vote: The Jewish Democratic Council of America is launching “a multi-pronged effort to convince Jewish voters in Florida and other key states that … Trump is a serious threat to American Jews,” the South Florida Sun-Sentinel’s Anthony Man reports.

Nonvoters for Trump: Two pro-Trump PACs are heading up a voter drive “to find and target nonvoters who they think could be swayed to register to vote – and to vote for Trump,” writes the Arizona Republic’s Maritza Dominguez.

Fixing the list: Rod Boshart of The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Iowa’s secretary of state is promising “a major hands-on review of the state’s felon database” to fix the inaccuracies that threaten to keep eligible voters from casting their ballots in 2020.

Attorneys are expensive: The Denver Post’s Justin Wingerter breaks the news that erstwhile presidential hopeful and current Senate candidate John Hickenlooper has been surreptitiously using taxpayer money to pay for legal bills stemming from an ethics investigation launched while he was Colorado’s governor.

Jordan getting a challenger?: An Ohio farmer who voted for Trump is weighing a challenge to Rep. Jim Jordan, one of the president’s leading defenders in the impeachment hearings, the Toledo Blade’s Liz Skalka reports.

Number of The Day

37

The percentage of likely Iowa Democratic caucus-goers who say they’ve been to a candidate event, according to a Des Moines Register/CNN poll, a voter engagement level that “resembles that of the months preceding the record-setting 2008 caucuses,” the Register’s Shelby Fleig notes.

For Planning Purposes

Nov. 20

Ten Democratic candidates will square off at the fifth presidential debate in Atlanta, beginning at 9 p.m.

Bennet speaks at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington, D.C.

Nov. 21

Al Sharpton’s National Action Network hosts a breakfast featuring Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Andrew Yang and Steyer in Atlanta.

Kamala Harris holds a Black Women’s Power Breakfast in Atlanta.

Bernie Sanders addresses student debt and HBCU funding in a speech at Morehouse College.

Elizabeth Warren gives a speech on civil rights at Clark Atlanta University.

John Delaney holds town halls in Iowa.

Booker 1, Buttigieg 0

Booker wins Twitter today with his retweet of this Onion article.

