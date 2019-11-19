Impact2020 Briefing: Nov. 19, 2019

Welcome to your Impact2020 briefing for Tuesday, November 19. Of note today: Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren’s absence from California Democrats’ convention doesn’t appear to have hurt them, Missouri’s governor’s race is luring big-spending outside groups and Democrats appear to have settled on a candidate to take on Andy Barr in Kentucky.

On the Ground

No problems with no-shows

Despite repeatedly skipping out on California Democratic Party gatherings and rarely campaigning in the state, Joe Biden still tops the latest primary poll in California. Biden is in a statistical tie with Elizabeth Warren, who also declined to attend last weekend’s big party confab in Southern California.

National Coverage. Local Perspectives. Impact2020 is your destination for curated election coverage, focusing on local topics influencing critical states like Florida, Texas, California and the Carolinas. Offer includes one-year digital subscription for $50; renewed at $124.99 annually unless you tell us to cancel. STAY INFORMED

As Bryan Anderson writes for The Sacramento Bee, electability remains the top priority for California Democrats, with 55 percent of likely primary voters telling the Public Policy Institute of California that “they care more about finding a candidate who can beat” President Donald Trump “than someone whose policy mirror theirs — up from the 48 percent PPIC reported in May.”

Biden also leads three recent polls out of South Carolina by much more comfortable margins, The State’s Emily Bohatch reports.

Missouri governor’s race draws national interest

Outside groups are already lining up to play a role in the Missouri governor’s race. The Kansas City Star’s Jason Hancock reports that EMILY’s List is endorsing Democrat Nicole Galloway, the state auditor who is challenging Republican Gov. Mike Parson.

While Parson currently enjoys a massive fundraising advantage over Galloway, “interest in the race from national groups will likely ensure neither side is hurting for cash heading into the 2020 contest,” Hancock writes.

He’ll do

Josh Hicks may not have been national Democrats’ first choice to run against Republican Rep. Andy Barr in Kentucky, but they appear happy with him now, Daniel Desrochers reports for the Lexington Herald-Leader.

“I think they think he fits the district, he’s smart as hell, has great political instincts and they like his profile,” Rep. John Yarmuth, Kentucky’s only Democrat in Congress, told Desrochers. Hicks announced his candidacy in August, but the Lexington attorney just released a launch video Tuesday, “timed to capture Kentucky’s political attention as it shifts from this year’s governor’s race to the 2020 federal elections.”

Trail Mix

Center of attention: 2020 Democrats “plan to tackle ballot access, college affordability and other issues aimed at energizing black voters” as they converge on Atlanta for Wednesday’s debate, Greg Bluestein and Tia Mitchell report for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Recruitment fail: The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Andrew Seidman looks at what could be Democrats’ “biggest recruiting failure in the country” in a suburban Philadelphia House race.

Game on: “I am very much in the game,” Kamala Harris insisted on a podcast with the Nevada Independent’s Meghan Messerly.

Chi ‘til I die: Chicago native Deval Patrick referred to himself as a “Midwesterner” during a trip to Iowa, Iowa Starting Line’s Isabella Murray notes.

Bain of his existence? Iowans also questioned Patrick about his work for subprime mortgage lender AmeriQuest and investment firm Bain Capital, Robin Opsahl reports for the Des Moines Register.

Night and day: The Indianapolis Star’s Chris Sikich looks at Pete Buttigieg’s “night-and-day campaigns in Iowa and South Carolina,” which “show both why he’s such a formidable opponent and also why he remains a longshot to win the nomination.”

It’s not just S.C.: Buttigieg is also struggling to win over non-white voters in California, which votes on Super Tuesday, Joe Garofoli points out in the San Francisco Chronicle.

Number of The Day

4 million

The number of individual donations Bernie Sanders has received for his presidential bid, the Sanders campaign announced Tuesday, setting a new bar for 2020 Democrats.

For Planning Purposes

Nov. 20

Marianne Williamson holds meet and greets in Southeastern Iowa.

Michael Bennet speaks at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington, D.C.

The DNC convenes a Civic Engagement and Voter Protection Summit in Atlanta, Ga.

Ten Democratic candidates will square off at the fifth presidential debate in Atlanta, beginning at 9 p.m.

Because we’ve all had mornings like this

McClatchy congressional correspondent extraordinaire Emma Dumain and her cup of coffee went viral during during Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman’s testimony Tuesday on Capitol Hill. I’d need every last drop of caffeine to sit through these impeachment hearings, too ...







DID SOMEONE FORWARD THIS TO YOU?

Sign up here to get our daily rundown of 2020 election news from McClatchy’s 30 newsrooms and other local journalists — straight to your inbox every afternoon.

And for even more 2020 politics, listen to the latest episode of McClatchy’s Beyond the Bubble podcast here.