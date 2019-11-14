Impact2020 Briefing: Nov. 14, 2019

Welcome to your Impact2020 briefing for Thursday, November 14. Of note today: Matt Bevin concedes in Kentcuky, a Democratic super PAC fights back in Florida, and a voter ID rule could hurt Democrats.

On the Ground

Bevin calls it a day

Gov. Matt Bevin conceded the Kentucky governor’s race Thursday afternoon, “putting an end to more than a week of speculation over whether he would contest the results of last Tuesday’s election, which he narrowly lost to Democrat Andy Beshear,” the Lexington Herald-Leader’s Daniel Desrochers writes.

Bevin’s announcement came after a statewide recanvass Thursday showed minimal changes in election totals. The polarizing Republican incumbent failed to provide any evidence of the “voting irregularities” he alleged, and claims of voter fraud made by a group of self-described concerned “moms” were quickly debunked on Wednesday.

A warning for Democrats vis-a-vis Florida

The head of Democrats’ largest super PAC has a warning for his party, the Miami Herald’s David Smiley reports. “Too many Democratic organizations are leaving Florida off their map,” Priorities USA Chairman Guy Cecil said on a conference call with reporters. “To not focus on Florida is a terrible strategic mistake.”

President Donald Trump, Smiley notes, is making “aggressive efforts … to improve his margins with Hispanic voters in Florida and around the country” in 2020. To counteract that, Priorities USA is launching a digital ad campaign to woo Hispanics in the nation’s most populous swing state, one of four battlegrounds the group is focused on.

A voter ID issue to watch in North Carolina

Will North Carolina college students be able to use their school-issued ID to vote in next year’s election? As Colin Campbell reports for the Raleigh News & Observer, it’s complicated.

Under North Carolina’s voter ID law, students and government employees cannot use ID’s issued by their institutions unless the state Board of Election has approved them in advance. But Campbell writes that “dozens of community colleges, private colleges and state and local government agencies either didn’t apply to have their identifications accepted at the polls, or their applications were rejected.” That includes all of the UNC System campuses, although “12 of them that had their applications rejected in the first round have until Friday to reapply.”

Voting barriers for college students — traditionally a Democratic-leaning constituency — could have major implications in North Carolina, a 2020 battleground.

Trail Mix

Speaking of N.C. college students: Lara Trump’s appearance at North Carolina State University, her alma mater, led to heated confrontations between conservative students and liberal protesters. The Raleigh News & Observer’s Aaron Sanchez-Guerra has more from the scene on campus.

Patrick “clear-eyed” about 2020: The Boston Globe’s Matt Stout and Victoria McGrane interview former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, who said he recognized his late entry into the Democratic primary “is a Hail Mary from two stadiums over.”

The more, the merrier: Elizabeth Warren told the Concord Monitor’s Paul Steinhauser that fellow Massachusetts pol Patrick’s entry into the presidential race would not complicate her bid and declined to discuss Patrick’s “years working at the well-known investment firm Bain Capital.”

One Democrat who’s not reconsidering: Sen. Sherrod Brown tells the Cincinnati Enquirer that people keep asking him to run for president, “and the Ohio Democrat keeps saying: ‘No, thanks.’”

New Pennsylvania polling: 57 percent of registered voters in Pennsylvania don’t believe Trump should be re-elected, according to new Muhlenberg College/Morning Call poll, Laura Olson and Emily Opilo report.

Pushing a voter purge in WI: Three suburban Milwaukee men backed by a conservative legal foundation are suing election officials to force them to remove potentially hundreds of thousands of people from the states voting rolls, Patrick Marley of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Keeping Trump close: California’s new Republican Party chairwoman “is not trying to distance herself or her party from Trump,” writes the San Francisco Chronicle’s Joe Garofoli, despite the president’s unpopularity in the state.

The Democrats are coming to town: The Orange County Register’s Brooke Staggs lists “four things to know” about Saturday’s California Democratic Party convention in Long Beach.

Number of The Day

563,831

The total student enrollment in degree-granting postsecondary institutions in North Carolina as of fall 2017, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. College students in the state may face barriers to voting if their school ID is not approved under North Carolina’s voter ID law.

For Planning Purposes

Nov. 14

Trump headlines a rally in Shreveport, La. for Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone -- the president’s third rally in Louisiana during the governor’s campaign.

Second Lady Karen Pence attends a “Latinos for Trump” event in Las Vegas, Nev.

Joe Biden attends a “community event” at the Los Angeles Trade Technical College.

Amy Klobuchar holds a campaign meet-and-greet in San Carlos, Calif.

Nov. 15

Cory Booker holds a rally in Concord, N.H. after filing to appear on the state’s primary ballot.

Bernie Sanders receives the endorsement of the National Nurses United labor union in Oakland, Calif. then travels to Fresno, Calif. for a Green New Deal rally.

Kamala Harris speaks at a reception for LGBTQ Democrats hosted by Equality California in Long Beach, Calif.

Michael Bennet attends a house party in Nashua, N.H.

“It is literally a joke”

A former writer for The Simpson’s weighs in on Republicans’ “Sideshow Bob” impeachment defense.







