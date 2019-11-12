Impact2020 Briefing: Nov. 12, 2019

Welcome to your Impact2020 briefing for Tuesday, November 12. Of note today: Warren staffs up in California, Dallas picks up the security tab for Trump and Sanford blames the impeachment inquiry for his failure to launch.

On the Ground

Warren bulks up her California operations

Don’t mistake Elizabeth Warren’s decision to skip this weekend’s California Democratic Party convention as a sign she’s not competing in the state’s Super Tuesday primary. Warren announced Tuesday that she hired eight more staffers in California, the Sacramento Bee’s Bryan Anderson reports. Before that, Warren had just one paid staffer in the state.

National Coverage. Local Perspectives. Impact2020 is your destination for curated election coverage, focusing on local topics influencing critical states like Florida, Texas, California and the Carolinas. Offer includes one-year digital subscription for $50; renewed at $124.99 annually unless you tell us to cancel. STAY INFORMED

Only Bernie Sanders, whose campaign has 40 people on the payroll in California, has a bigger operation there (home-state Sen. Kamala Harris recently announced she was relocating some of her California staff to Iowa). But as Anderson notes, Warren has yet to put in much face time on the West Coast. She has “made just 10 appearances in the state since declaring her bid for president — the fewest of the 11 Democrats who qualified for the last Democratic debate,” he writes.

Who foots the bill to Keep America Great?

Fort Worth and Dallas, Texas are wrestling with a conundrum many other cities around the country have faced and will continue to grapple with over the next year: who pays when President Donald Trump comes to town?

“Unlike in some other communities where officials billed the president’s campaign for security costs, police and sheriff officials in Johnson County, Fort Worth and Dallas say they won’t send Trump a bill” for his mid-October rally and campaign fundraiser in North Texas, writes the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Anna M. Tinsley. But some city leaders are wondering if the hundred thousand-plus dollars in security expenses are the best use of local taxpayer funds.

Mark Sanford, we hardly knew ye

After a mere 65 days on the campaign trail, former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford ended his long-shot bid for president on Tuesday, Emily Bohatch of The State reports.

The two-time congressman announced the decision while campaigning in New Hampshire, attributing his failure to build momentum to the fact that “all eyes have been focused on the U.S. House’s impeachment inquiry,” Bohatch writes. “You’ve got to be a realist,” Sanford said. “What I did not anticipate is an impeachment.”

Trail Mix

Vets vote: Jamie Lovegrove of the Charleston Post & Courier has a look at how 2020 Democrats are seeking to woo veterans from the GOP in military-heavy South Carolina.

Laying the groundwork: Joe Biden is building up his campaign in Texas, a delegate-rich Super Tuesday state, the Texas Tribune’s Patrick Svitek and Alex Samuels report.

Warren’s “unlikely launching pad”: The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jonathan Tamari goes deep into the archives to chronicle Warren’s political education as a student at Rutgers Law School in the 1970s and a young law professor at the University of Pennsylvania in the ‘80s.

A Bloomberg bump? Matt Stout of the Boston Globe writes that Warren’s campaign may have found the perfect foil, if billionaire former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg indeed decides to run for president.

No home-state advantage: South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg trails three rival Democratic candidates in a new poll of Indiana voters, Cortlynn Stark of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Hoping to ride a “red wave” back to Congress: A California congressman is predicting Democrats’ bid to impeach Trump could result in a “red wave” for House Republicans in 2020. David Lightman has more for the Sacramento Bee.

Number of The Day

54

The percentage of Georgians who approve of the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry into Trump, per a new poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs.

For Planning Purposes

Nov. 13

Harris appears on Telemundo’s daily morning show Un Nuevo Dia live from Miami.

Warren files to appear on the New Hampshire primary ballot, then holds a town hall with a local labor union in Concord.

Vice President Mike Pence fundraises for Trump’s reelection at a luncheon in Orange County, Calif., and a dinner in Monterey, Calif.

Cory Booker holds a grassroots fundraiser in New York City.

Spicey Out!

Trump laments former Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s ouster from Dancing with the Stars.







DID SOMEONE FORWARD THIS TO YOU?

Sign up here to get our daily rundown of 2020 election news from McClatchy’s 30 newsrooms and other local journalists in your inbox every afternoon.

For more 2020 politics, listen to the latest episode of McClatchy’s Beyond the Bubble podcast here.