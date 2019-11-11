Impact2020 Briefing: Nov. 11, 2019

Welcome to your Impact2020 briefing for Monday, November 11. Of note today: Warren moves further left on immigration, the dominoes start to fall in Kansas and Bernie is banking on Latinos in California.

On the Ground

Warren goes further on immigration

Elizabeth Warren told a Latino voter forum in Raleigh, N.C. that she’s “open to suspending deportations particularly as a way to push Congress for comprehensive immigration reform.”

That’s further than she’s gone in the past, Aaron Sanchez-Guerra reports for the Raleigh News & Observer. And her remarks came just a day after rival 2020 candidate Bernie Sanders promised to put a moratorium in place on deportations and end ICE raids until a review of immigration practices can be done.

Warren also told the audience she supported providing all immigrants, whether or not they have legal authorization, with health care as part of her Medicare for All plan. And she said she “100%” supported legislation to cancel Puerto Rico’s $74 billion debt.

The dominoes fall in Kansas

The retirement of Sen. Pat Roberts, the longest-serving member of Congress in Kansas history, has triggered a domino effect as some of the state’s most prominent politicians compete to replace him, Bryan Lowry writes for the Kansas City Star.

Republican Rep. Roger Marshall declared his candidacy in September, creating another open-seat race in Kansas’ 1st congressional district. Those federal vacancies, in turn, “have created openings for newcomers in Topeka as state lawmakers pursue both Roberts’ and Marshall’s seats.”

Bernie’s California kingmakers

Sanders is counting on Latino voters to help push him to victory in California’s Super Tuesday primary. With that goal in mind, his campaign announced it will hold a rally Thursday in Fresno, a city in California’s San Joaquin Valley that is roughly half Latino.

Sanders is also scheduled to appear at the 2019 Democratic Presidential Forum on Latino Issues, at California State University, Los Angeles next Sunday, Marilyn Castaneda of the Fresno Bee reports. The stops are part of a trip out West to attend the California Democratic Party convention in Long Beach on Saturday.

Trail Mix

Ask and you shall receive: Last week, Chris Sikich of the Indianapolis Star reported that Pete Buttigieg had not explained how he would pay for all of his major spending proposals. So the Buttigieg campaign gave the Star the exclusive details on its fiscal plans.

Still fuzzy: The Des Moines Register’s Tyler Jett reports that Kamala Harris’ campaign “has still not fleshed out” its plans for relocating staffers to Iowa, a move announced late last month.

GOP’s chances in Nevada: Republican operatives believe Nevada will be in play in the general election if Democrats nominate Warren or Sanders, Megan Messerly of the Nevada Independent reports.

Castro’s struggles: Todd Gillman of the Dallas Morning News looks at why Julian Castro has struggled to attract Latino voters to his presidential campaign.

Buttigieg bus tour rolls on: Buttigieg pitched his “Medicare for All Who Want It” plan as he toured New Hampshire over the weekend. Priyanka Dayal McCluskey of the Boston Globe was along for the ride.

I won’t prosecute this case: Harris told the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Rory Appleton “we can’t prosecute our way out of homelessness.”

Not a great sign: The Democratic National Convention Host Committee denies it’s having problems bringing in cash for next year’s convention in Milwaukee, despite “a quiet shakeup in the leadership of the fundraising team,” Daniel Bice of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel writes.

Number of The Day

$41,109

The amount Hoyt Hutchinson, the self-described “Baby Trump Stabber,” had raised on GoFundMe as of 3 p.m. EST Monday. Hutchinson asked people to help pay his legal fees after he was arrested for deflating the “disrespectful” Baby Trump balloon in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The president was in Tuscaloosa for Saturday’s football game between University of Alabama and LSU.

For Planning Purposes

Nov. 11

CNN is airing a live town hall with Joe Biden in Iowa Monday night.

Harris attends a “Justice is on the Ballot” town hall in Greenville, S.C.

Tulsi Gabbard holds a town hall in Los Angeles, Calif.

Nov. 12

Sanders holds a grassroots fundraiser in Washington, D.C.

