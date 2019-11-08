Impact2020 Briefing: Nov. 8, 2019

Welcome to your Impact2020 briefing for Friday, November 8th. Of note today: a member of The Squad embraces Elizabeth Warren in North Carolina and Kentucky Republicans urge Gov. Matt Bevin to move on.

On the Ground

“I’m with my senator on this one, y’all”

With that line, Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley introduced Elizabeth Warren to a packed gymnasium at Raleigh’s Broughton High School. Pressley, who is black and a member of the so-called “squad” of first-term female House Democrats, also accompanied Warren to the historically black North Carolina A&T University.

National Coverage. Local Perspectives. Impact2020 is your destination for curated election coverage, focusing on local topics influencing critical states like Florida, Texas, California and the Carolinas. Offer includes one-year digital subscription for $50; renewed at $124.99 annually unless you tell us to cancel. STAY INFORMED

“Pressley said Warren doesn’t pander to black audiences. She said her plans would benefit all Americans,” reports Jim Morrill of the Charlotte Observer and Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan and Adam Wagner of the Raleigh News & Observer. But they write that many of the young African-Americans who showed up for Warren’s first campaign swing through North Carolina still need some convincing.

Kentucky Republicans to Bevin: put up or shut up

A growing number of Kentucky Republican lawmakers are urging GOP Gov. Matt Bevin “to either provide evidence of the voting ‘irregularities’ he has alleged or concede Tuesday’s election to Gov.-elect Andy Beshear, who defeated him by 5,189 votes,” the Lexington Herald-Leader’s Daniel Desrochers reports.

The GOP-led legislature could ultimately be asked to decide the election, if Bevin opts to challenge the results of the race (so far, he’s just asked for a recanvass). But Rep. Jason Nemes of Louisville told Desrochers that unless Bevin backs up his claims that absentee ballots were illegally counted, “The best thing to do, the right thing to do, is for Governor Bevin to concede the election today so we can move on.”

An immigration fight Trump didn’t want in 2020?

Senate Democrats allege in a new report that the Trump administration sped up its deportations of Haitians — an important constituency in South Florida — to avoid fallout during the 2020 election. According to the report, former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson ignored career staff recommendations for a 36-month wind-down period before ending the temporary legal status granted to Haitians who fled to the U.S. after natural disasters.

That time frame would’ve meant that approximately 46,000 Haitians in the crucial swing state of Florida could face potential deportation around Election Day 2020, Alex Daugherty reports for the Miami Herald. Tillerson instead followed the written recommendations of political appointees to end the temporary protected status (TPS) over 18 months. A court ruling has since put a stop to those plans.

Trail Mix

Changing demographics: The Des Moines Register’s Robin Opsahl, Stephen Gruber-Miller and Barbara Rodriguez look at how the 2020 campaigns have expanded their efforts to court Latinos in Iowa, “a small but growing voting bloc in the predominantly white first-in-the-nation caucus state.”

Nothing about our political universe is normal: “In a normal political universe, a heart attack befalling the oldest candidate in a race would mark the beginning of the end of their candidacy,” write the Boston Globe’s Jess Bidgood and Liz Goodwin. But Bernie Sanders has “managed to emerge from the health crisis with higher poll numbers and more momentum than he had before.”

Tracking Pompeo: As speculation about his political future mounts, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit the early presidential primary state of South Carolina on Monday, McClatchy DC’s Emma Dumain and Bryan Lowry report for The State.

Propaganda wars: A growing number of digital media organizations “with ties to partisan activists are spreading in Michigan in time for the 2020 presidential election,” writes Malachi Barrett of MLive.com.

Still purple: Democrats may have won Nevada in the last three presidential elections, but the national party still considers it a crucial battleground for 2020, writes the Nevada Independent’s Humberto Sanchez.

Attn: California’s remaining Republicans in Congress: “Californians are signing up to vote in totals not seen since the 1950s,” writes the San Francisco Chronicle’s John Wildermuth, “and with one of the most highly anticipated elections in years coming into sight, a growing number of them are Democrats.”

Go Beyond the Bubble

The latest episode of McClatchy’s Beyond the Bubble podcast is out today, in which Senior Political Correspondent Alex Roarty, Politics Editor Adam Wollner and yours truly discuss Democrats’ roller coaster ride of emotions over the past week and how Iowa has eclipsed every other state on the Democratic primary calendar in 2020.

Number of The Day

$700 billion

The amount Pete Buttigieg is promising to invest in “full-day early learning, as well as outside-of-school learning opportunities in K-12 education,” per a new economic agenda he rolled out Friday morning.

For Planning Purposes

Nov. 8

Joe Biden is holding a series of roundtables and town halls in New Hampshire Friday and Saturday.

Buttigieg is on Day 1 of a four-day bus tour in New Hampshire.

The National Black Legislative Caucus is hosting a presidential forum at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg Friday evening featuring Warren, Cory Booker, Tom Steyer, Joe Sestak, John Delaney and Marianne Williamson.

Las Vegas’ powerful Culinary Workers Union hosts Kamala Harris at its first presidential town hall of the 2020 election.

Michael Bennet holds meet and greets across Iowa on Friday evening and Saturday.

Nov. 9

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joins Sanders for a Climate Crisis Summit at Drake University in Des Moines followed by a rally in Coralville, Iowa.

Booker opens a campaign office in Charleston, S.C.

Trump attends the highly anticipated Alabama-LSU football game in Tuscaloosa, Al.

#FollowFriday

The Lexington Herald-Leader political reporter Daniel Desrochers has had himself a week and the Kentucky governor’s race is still not settled. Follow him at @drdesrochers for all the latest updates.

Pick up a Copy, Along with 18 Rolls of Paper Towels and a Rotisserie Chicken





The Arizona Republic reports Donald Trump Jr. will be signing copies of his new book, Triggered, at a Costco in Scottsdale on Veterans Day.







Did someone forward this newsletter to you?

Sign up here to get our daily rundown of 2020 election news from McClatchy’s 30 newsrooms and other local journalists in your inbox every afternoon.